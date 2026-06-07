Lalu family may soon shift to new Patna bungalow; Rabri Devi inspects construction work | VIDEO

Patna:

RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi visited her family's new residence in Kautilya Nagar, Patna, to review the progress of construction work. During the inspection, she took stock of the ongoing work and interacted with officials overseeing the project.

The new bungalow, being built for the Lalu family in Kautilya Nagar, is reportedly in its final stages of construction. According to sources, work is progressing rapidly, raising the possibility that the family could shift to the new residence earlier than expected. Preparations for moving into the house are also likely to begin soon, with officials instructed to expedite the remaining construction work.

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RJD leaders keep watch at Rabri Devi's residence

Meanwhile, high political drama unfolded on Saturday outside Rabri Devi's current residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. Following the government's decision to downgrade the family's security cover and issue a notice to vacate the government bungalow, the Lalu family claimed to have returned their security personnel in protest. In response, several senior RJD leaders and party workers gathered outside the residence, saying they would personally guard the family.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav alleged that this was a ploy by the BJP-led government to humiliate Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav. He said that RJD workers would now take personal responsibility for their leaders' security.

RJD leader Abha Lata also criticised the government's decision. At present, Lalu Prasad Yadav is in Singapore for medical treatment, while Tejashwi Yadav is in Delhi.

On the other hand, Tej Pratap Yadav, who has been expelled from the RJD, met his mother but took a different stance regarding the security issue, claiming that the security personnel were themselves avoiding duty. Meanwhile, the ruling NDA dismissed the incident as "pressure politics," asserting that all actions concerning the Lalu family were taken in accordance with the rules.

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