Lalu and Rabri reject Y security after Z+ downgrade; RJD workers with sticks take guard duty

New Delhi:

A fresh political flashpoint has emerged in Bihar after former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi declined to accept the revised security cover provided by the state government. The move came after the BJP-led NDA government downgraded their security from Z-plus to Y category, a decision that has drawn sharp criticism from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

With the official security personnel turned away, RJD workers were seen gathering outside the family's residence in Patna, some carrying sticks and positioning themselves as informal guards. The episode has added another layer to the ongoing tensions between the ruling alliance and the opposition party.

Lalu and Rabri return revised security detail

Earlier this week, the Bihar government revised the security arrangements for several VIPs, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

Under the new arrangement, Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) personnel were deployed at the couple's residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. However, according to ANI, the security staff sent to the residence was turned away after the family refused to accept the downgraded cover.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition and son of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, also declined to accept the Y-category security cover assigned to him.

The development comes amid a separate dispute over the 10, Circular Road bungalow. The Bihar government has asked Rabri Devi to vacate the residence after allocating it to minister Nand Kishore Ram.

RJD workers take over security duty

Following the rejection of the revised security arrangement, RJD workers stepped in and began standing guard outside the residence.

Reports showed several party workers stationed outside the bungalow carrying sticks. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav was also present outside the property and claimed that the party's senior leaders had "returned" the security cover provided by the NDA government led by the BJP and JD(U), according to PTI.

Yadav, a former MLA, alleged that the party's top leadership had been subjected to "repeated insults by the government". He said RJD workers would ensure the security of the party's leaders themselves.

RJD and NDA trade barbs over security downgrade

The controversy intensified two days after Bihar's home department announced the reduction in security cover for Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and other family members, including Tejashwi Yadav.

Reacting to the decision, the RJD accused the government of undermining democratic values and targeting the opposition.

"The arrogance of the autocrat ensures the misery of the common people and the decline of democratic values!The Indian Constitution has accorded equal importance to the opposition as to the ruling party! And it is this very thing that rankles dictators!," the party wrote on its official X account.

Shakti Yadav also criticised the government's move, saying, "The government wants our leaders to be killed. But we will try to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted again and again, be it in the name of security or accommodation."

Leaders from the ruling alliance rejected those allegations and defended the government's decision.

State BJP president and former minister Sanjay Saraogi said, "There is a security committee formed across the state which makes the decisions. And Rabri Devi and Lalu ji are both receiving the security entitled to them as former chief ministers. What's the problem?"

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also backed the decision, stating that security categories are determined on the basis of threat perception.

"Rabri ji is no exception. She should respect the state government's decision," he said.

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