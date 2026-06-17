Has security cover for Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi been withdrawn? Bihar Police responds

Patna:

Hours after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav confirmed that his security cover, as well as that of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, has been officially withdrawn, the Bihar Police issued a statement on its X handle refuting claims that the security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had been reduced or withdrawn. According to the police, their security has not been downgraded; rather, the nature of the security arrangements has been modified in accordance with regulations and routine security reviews. Under the new security directives, they have been provided with a bulletproof car, a pilot vehicle, and guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

Bihar Police refutes claims on security cover for Lalu

The Bihar Police issued a statement on their X handle refuting claims that the security cover for Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi had been reduced or withdrawn. According to the police, their security has not been downgraded; rather, the nature of the security arrangements has been modified in accordance with regulations and routine security reviews. Under the new security directives, they have been provided with a bulletproof car, a pilot vehicle, and guards from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP).

Police said in accordance with the provisions of the Special Protection Group Act, 2010, a 'BR Car' (Ballistic Resistant Car) has also been provided for security purposes, in addition to bodyguards, residence guards, escort guards, and pilot vehicles.

In accordance with the provisions of the Bihar Special Security Group Act, 2010, and the Bihar Government’s Resolution (Memo No. 3663, dated 02.05.2017), a 'BR Car' has been provided for security purposes, in addition to bodyguards, residence guards, escort guards, and pilot vehicles.

Security personnel have been deployed in plain clothes: Police

Additionally, in light of the assessed requirements, security personnel have also been deployed in plain clothes as part of the Special Branch (S.B.) component. Security has been provided to both dignitaries in accordance with the assessed requirements, Biuhar Police said.

Earlier in the day, Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday confirmed that his security cover has been officially withdrawn. "Yes, it has been withdrawn," Yadav stated.

In early June 2026, the Bihar government officially downgraded the Z-plus security cover previously provided to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi. Under the revised arrangement, the couple's protection now includes limited Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) house guards and a reduced number of personal bodyguards, replacing their previous higher-tier security detail.

In response to the downgrade, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family voluntarily sent back the remaining government security personnel. Following this, RJD party workers took up positions outside the family's residence at 10, Circular Road, Patna, to provide their own informal protection.

One RJD worker said the party is prepared to remain on duty round the clock, asserting that the people of Bihar stand with the Yadav family. "The people of Bihar stand with them. We are prepared to stay here around the clock," he told ANI.

Also Read:

Lalu and Rabri reject Y security after Z+ downgrade; RJD workers with sticks take guard duty