Trisha Krishnan's '00.00' birthday wish for Vijay sparks curiosity; fans decode hidden meaning

New Delhi:

Birthday wishes poured in for Vijay from fans, celebrities and political leaders throughout Monday, June 22. But many on social media noticed one missing message. Trisha Krishnan, one of Vijay's closest co-stars and long-time collaborators, had remained silent for most of the day, sparking speculation among fans.

A day later, Trisha continued with her ritual. She shared a birthday post for the actor, putting the chatter to rest. The photo quickly grabbed attention, with fans particularly noticing the way she looked at Vijay in the picture and the numerals '00.00' in the photo.

What did Trisha Krishnan post for Vijay?

In the photo posted by the Karuppu actress, she seemed to be looking lovingly at Tamil Nadu's CM with several cakes kept in front of him. Sharing the image on social media, Trisha wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it. Happy Birthday." A number was also mentioned in the same post: "00.00".

The post instantly went viral, especially because it came after hours of online discussion surrounding her delayed birthday wish. Take a look:

Fans decode the meaning of 00.00 in Trisha's post for Vijay

Fans across social media platforms, at once, sprang to action to decode if there was any special meaning associated with the number. While some said it symbolises new beginnings or infinite love, others suggested "it signals a clean slate to release past wounds and open your heart to new, healthier relationship dynamics." However, the exact meaning can't be confirmed.

(Image Source : X)Comments on Trisha's post for Vijay

How did fans react to Trisha's post for Vijay?

A large section of fans also pointed out how late the birthday post arrived. Since Trisha had not publicly wished Vijay earlier in the day, social media had been buzzing with discussions about her silence. Once the post finally went live, fans were quick to react.

"At last, worth the wait," wrote one user. Another jokingly commented, "Ohhh last wisher oh?", referring to the delayed birthday greeting.

The comments section soon turned into a stream of warm wishes for both stars. One fan wrote, "Wishing u both a lot of love n happiness forever." Many others flooded the post with heart emojis, birthday messages and words of admiration.

Trisha and Vijay have previously worked in films such as Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi and Leo.

Also read: In pics: How Trisha Krishnan has wished Vijay on his birthday through the years