Lucknow fire tragedy probe exposes lapses by 25 officials, action recommended against all

Lucknow:

The investigation into the devastating Lucknow fire tragedy, which claimed 15 lives in a commercial building in the city's Aliganj area, has uncovered serious administrative lapses. A probe conducted by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has reportedly found negligence on the part of 25 officials, including engineers and Provincial Civil Services (PCS) officers, leading to recommendations for strict action against them. The findings come as the Uttar Pradesh government intensifies its statewide crackdown on coaching centres and commercial buildings that fail to comply with fire safety regulations.

Probe points to negligence by 25 officials

The LDA's inquiry report has identified alleged lapses by 19 engineers and six PCS officers in connection with the illegal building where the deadly fire occurred. According to officials, the report has recommended stringent action against all 25 officers. Details of the findings were shared with the media by the LDA Vice Chairman. The tragedy has triggered widespread scrutiny over building approvals, safety clearances and enforcement mechanisms that allowed the structure to operate despite alleged violations.

Statewide crackdown gains momentum

Following the incident, authorities have launched extensive inspections of coaching institutes and commercial establishments across Uttar Pradesh. Teams have been conducting city-wide verification drives to assess compliance with fire safety norms and building regulations. More than 100 buildings have reportedly been sealed across the state so far as part of the ongoing campaign. The crackdown is aimed at identifying unsafe structures and preventing similar tragedies in the future, as per officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that there will be no compromise on fire safety standards. The state government has directed departments concerned to take strict action wherever violations are found and ensure accountability at every level.

15 coaching buildings sealed in Lucknow

As part of the enforcement drive, joint teams of the LDA and the Fire Department carried out a major inspection campaign on Wednesday. During the operation, authorities sealed 15 coaching institute buildings in Lucknow after finding deficiencies in safety compliance and other mandatory requirements. Officials said the action was taken because the establishments failed to meet prescribed safety standards, posing potential risks to students and staff.

Illegal building likely to face demolition

Authorities are also preparing to demolish the Aliganj building where the fire claimed 15 lives. The structure has been at the centre of the investigation, with questions being raised over how it continued to function despite alleged irregularities. The demolition proposal is being examined as part of the broader effort to send a strong message against illegal constructions and safety violations.

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