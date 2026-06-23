Lucknow fire: Bulldozer action to be taken against illegal building involved in Aliganj fire

Lucknow:

The Lucknow Development Authority on Tuesday said bulldozer action will be taken against the illegal building involved in the Aliganj fire incident. The LDA has issued notices to the building owners and said that the commercial activities were being conducted on premises sanctioned for residential use. “Action initiated after construction was found to be in violation of the approved building plan. Building owners have been asked to submit a response within 15 days. Demolition proceedings will follow if a satisfactory response is not received. Action is being taken under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act. LDA has adopted a strict stance following the Aliganj fire incident,” the LDA said.

LDA issues demolition notice for Aliganj building

The LDA earlier in the day issued a demolition notice for the Aliganj building where a fire claimed 15 lives a day ago, officials said on Tuesday. Authorities have also launched a crackdown against its own officials in connection with the illegal operation of the residential building as a commercial space.

The three-storey building was issued a demolition order in 2016 over unauthorised construction but it was revoked less than two months later. "We have once again issued a demolition notice over (construction) violations for the Aliganj building where the fire incident took place on Monday," LDA Vice Chairperson Prathamesh Kumar told PTI.

"We have also initiated inquiry against officials for laxity and action will be taken against them," Kumar said. The process to identify such officials and their role in the negligence has begun. The massive fire broke out on Monday afternoon in the three-floor commercial building housing an animation centre, killing at least 15 people, mostly students, and injuring nine others.

Massive fire broke out at commercial building in Lucknow on Monday

A massive fire broke out at a three-storey commercial building in Lucknow on Monday afternoon, with several feared trapped inside, according to eyewitnesses. "A few casualties are suspected in the incident," a senior health department official at the site told PTI. Visuals showed a youth jumping from the first floor of the building as fire engulfed the structure.

Officials said the fire department received information about the blaze at around 3 pm from the building located at Usha Mehta Marg under Aliganj police station limits.

Fourteen fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to control the flames.

A police official said the local police reached the spot immediately after receiving information and teams from nearby fire stations were rushed with water tenders and firefighting equipment. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also reached the site. Eyewitnesses said several young people managed to come out of the building after the fire broke out, while some others were reportedly feared trapped inside.

UP Deputy CM said priority was to safely rescue people trapped inside the building

Deputy CM Pathak said the priority was to safely rescue anyone trapped inside the building. While the fire department has said fire broke out in a coaching centre, Pathak said it was an animation centre.

"Different figures are coming from eyewitnesses regarding how many people may be trapped. A clear picture will emerge after some time," he said. Pathak said the fire had broken out at a coaching centre in the building and efforts were being made to rescue all students safely.

Also Read:

Lucknow coaching centre fire: LDA orders demolition of Aliganj building after 15 killed