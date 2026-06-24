LDA cracks down on coaching centres after Aliganj fire, ALLEN institute in Gomti Nagar sealed

Lucknow:

In the wake of the deadly fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj area, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday launched a large-scale inspection drive targeting coaching institutes across the city. As part of the operation, officials inspected several coaching centres in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar and found serious safety lapses at the ALLEN coaching institute.

During the inspection, the LDA officials evacuated students from the premises to access the building’s fire safety arrangements and emergency preparedness.

According to the authorities, the institute lacked adequate measures to deal with fire and other emergencies, raising concerns over the safety of students and staff.

Citing major deficiencies and negligence, the LDA sealed the ALLEN coaching centre. Authorities said the move was aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing any potential tragedy.

Sealing process has been completed: LDA

Devansh Trivedi, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the LDA, said that students were informed in advance and safely evacuated before the premises were sealed. He added that the building owner had been summoned and coordination had been established with the institute's operators.

"The sealing process has been completed. All students were properly informed and peacefully evacuated. During the inspection, it was found that personnel responsible for fire safety were not adequately trained. In the event of a fire or any other emergency, the staff themselves would not have been able to respond effectively," Trivedi said.

Separately, Education department official Shaila Nushrat Qidwai conducted an inspection at the Aakash coaching centre in Gomti Nagar. She reviewed documents, operational permissions and other mandatory records.

Officials reiterated that there would be no compromise on students and staff safety and warned that institutions violating norms would face strict action.

Intense inspection comes after massive fire in Aliganj

The intensified inspections come days after a massive fire engulfed a three storey building in Aliganj on June 22. The building housed a gaming and animation studio and the blaze claimed 15 lives, including students, trainees and staff members.

The incident has prompted authorities to tighten scrutiny of educational institutions and commercial establishments across the city.

Aliganj fire: Political leaders express grief

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the culprits will not be spared. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the incident.

(Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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