Govt’s free HPV vaccine rollout could change cervical cancer prevention in India, expert explains why

New Delhi:

The government’s move to roll out a countrywide HPV vaccination campaign is one of the most significant preventive healthcare initiatives for young girls in recent years. With free Gardasil doses set to be administered to girls aged 14 and above, the move signals a stronger shift towards cancer prevention rather than treatment.

Health experts say the timing is critical. Cervical cancer continues to claim thousands of lives in India every year despite being largely preventable through vaccination and early screening. Doctors believe the new programme could significantly change long-term public health outcomes, provided awareness keeps pace with access.

Why HPV vaccination matters urgently in India

According to Dr Renu Malik, Director at Malik Radix Healthcare, India remains a major contributor to the global cervical cancer burden, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of cases worldwide. The disease continues to take a devastating toll, with one Indian woman reportedly losing her life to cervical cancer every seven minutes.

“The Government of India’s decision to expand HPV vaccination is a crucial step towards reducing preventable cancer deaths,” she says, noting that early immunisation can dramatically lower long-term risks. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is a common infection. It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, often without symptoms. Persistent infection with high-risk strains can silently develop into cancer over time, making prevention especially important.

What the HPV vaccine protects against

The quadrivalent HPV vaccine used in the national programme protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which are responsible for the majority of cervical cancer cases. It also targets types 6 and 11, which cause most genital warts. Dr Malik explains that the benefits extend beyond cervical cancer.

HPV vaccination also helps prevent several other cancers, including:

Anal cancer

Vaginal and vulvar cancers

Penile cancer

Oropharyngeal (throat) cancers

“When given before exposure to the virus, the vaccine can provide up to 97 per cent protection against cervical cancer and its precursors,” she notes. Clinical studies also show strong and durable immunity lasting at least 12 to 15 years after vaccination.

Who should take the HPV vaccine?

Experts emphasise that vaccination works best before exposure to HPV, which is why adolescents remain the primary focus.

Recommended age groups:

Primary target: Girls aged 9–14 years

Catch-up vaccination: Women aged 15–26 years

Adults: Men and women aged 27–45 years after medical consultation

Secondary target: Boys aged 9–14 years to reduce transmission and prevent HPV-related cancers

Individuals with compromised immune systems, such as those infected with HIV, should consult their healthcare providers to decide on the vaccination schedule.

Government Rollout and Accessibility

The HPV vaccine will be administered voluntarily and free of charge at designated government health facilities, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, district hospitals, and government medical colleges. The vaccination process will be monitored by trained medical officers, with provisions for post-vaccination observation and management of adverse events.

India joins over 160 countries that have already introduced the HPV vaccine into their national immunisation programs with the launch of the program. The program has ensured the availability of quality-assured vaccines, meeting regulatory and cold-chain requirements, through India’s partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

It is advised to consult with a doctor regarding the choice of vaccine, depending on age and medical history.

Vaccination is powerful, but screening still matters

Doctors caution that vaccination does not replace routine cervical screening. “Even after vaccination, women should continue regular cervical cancer screening through Pap smear or HPV DNA testing,” Dr Malik advises. Early detection combined with vaccination offers the strongest protection against disease progression.

Public health experts believe the nationwide rollout has the potential to change India’s cancer prevention landscape over the next decade. Wider awareness, community trust and consistent implementation will determine how effectively the programme reaches those who need it most. If successfully adopted, HPV vaccination could become one of the country’s most impactful steps towards safeguarding women’s health, long before disease ever begins.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

