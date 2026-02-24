Bloody Romeo: Nani's new movie announced with Sujith on 42nd birthday | Watch

New Delhi:

Today is Natural Star Nani's birthday. On this occasion, the makers of the movie surprised his fans by sharing an announcement animated video on social media regarding his upcoming film in the Sujeeth combo. In the video, which is voiced by Vennela Kishore, the hero character is introduced in an interesting way.

'A pinch of compassion… a fistful of anger… a baredu terror…,' Nani is shown in this video as a hero who cooks with such love that he wakes everyone up by putting a grenade on the cooker whistle. He is not the number 1 chef, the gangster tells about the character and gives a hint that the film will be set in an interesting backdrop.

Bloody Romeo is the title of the film

The animated video suggests that the film will be a gangster love story that combines love, action and emotion, as per the title. Although the director had earlier said that this film will be like his 'Run Raja Run' film, now looking at this video, it is clear that it will be set in a gangster setting. It is noteworthy that the director's last two films were also set in the same setting.

Watch the announcement video here:

Nani will next be seen Paradise

There are also huge expectations among the fans on Nani's current big project The Paradise with Srikanth Odela. It is known that Nani will be seen in a new look with two braids in this film. Already, the promo related to the release of the first single of this film, Aaya Sher, has created a sensation on social media.

Anirudh's music, visuals, and Nani's look have all added to the hype for the film. This song, which goes like Pottu Pottu Akalundi...Mettu Mettu Ekkuta, is also set to be released today.

Nani, who once worked on completely changing his image as a family hero, scored a good hit with last year's hit: The Third Case. Now, looking at his movie selection, it is clear that he is sure to emerge as a full-pledged mass star with these upcoming films.

