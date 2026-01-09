CES 2026: LG Brings AI-powered homes, mobility and entertainment under ‘Innovation in Tune with You’ theme LG Electronics showcased its vision of ‘Affectionate Intelligence’, highlighting how AI can seamlessly adapt to people’s daily lives. From AI home robots and zero-labour smart homes to next-gen in-car displays, OLED TVs and premium LG SIGNATURE appliances, LG demonstrated how its Sense-Think-Act.

New Delhi:

LG Electronics has rolled out its newest AI-powered tech at CES 2026, and the theme for the year is ‘Innovation in tune with you’. They are all about making AI feel more personal for the users – something that could fit naturally into your everyday life, whether you are at home, in your car, or just relaxing with some entertainment (watching your favourite show).

‘Affectionate Intelligence’

They call this whole philosophy ‘Affectionate Intelligence’. Basically, their AI learns your habits, pays attention to what is going on around you and your daily routine and actually tries to help without you even asking – certainly respecting your space and understanding your schedule.

LG’s Sense-Think-Act: How their AI works

The centre of LG’s approach is something which they call Sense-Think-Act. Instead of keeping AI locked inside apps, they’re building it right into things you use every day—robots, appliances, cars, TVs, you name it. These systems watch what’s happening in real time and jump into action on their own.

‘In Tune’ Monument: The showstopper

When you walk in, you can’t miss the “In Tune” Monument—a wild setup made from 38 razor-thin LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TVs. These screens are only 9mm thick, so it honestly looks like they’re floating. Together, they make one giant, seamless display—kind of a perfect snapshot of how all LG’s tech connects.

Zero Labour Home: Smart living without the hassle

Step into the Living in Tune zone and you’ll see LG’s take on the Zero Labor Home. Here, all your devices talk to each other so you barely have to lift a finger. The star is LG CLOiD, a home robot with some serious skills:

It plans your meals in the kitchen.

Keeps an eye on seniors’ wellness in the living room.

Handles laundry and even takes care of your clothes.

CLOiD is not just for show. Its hands move with surprising precision, and it is powered by LG’s ThinQ AI, ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care.

AI on the Move: Smarter cars and mobility

Over in the Ride in Tune area, LG is showing off how AI can transform driving. Their In-Vehicle Entertainment system even grabbed a CES 2026 Best of Innovation Award. Some standout features:

Windshield displays with mixed reality

Driver monitoring and eye-tracking for safety

Entertainment that follows you between home and car

It’s a whole new take on what a car can be.

Next-Gen TVs, Gaming, and Audio

Of course, LG brought its latest displays too:

OLED evo G6 and Micro RGB evo TVs with the new α11 AI Processor Gen3

A massive 136-inch AM Micro LED TV AI

New webOS features like AI Search and AI Concierge

Gamers got some love as well—LG teamed up with Reddit to show off high-refresh-rate OLED setups. And for sound, the new xboom audio line (co-designed with will.i.am) really pulls you in.

LG SIGNATURE: Smarter Luxury Appliances

Marking its 10th anniversary, LG SIGNATURE rolled out premium appliances that talk back—literally. We’re talking fridges that manage your food, ovens that know what you’re cooking and how well it’s baked, and a whole lot more. It’s tech and luxury, all rolled into one.

Making smart living inclusive

LG wrapped things up by highlighting their “In Tune for Everyone” vision, showing off accessibility tools like the Comfort Kit and Easy-to-Read guides. It’s their way of making sure smart living isn’t just for techies, but for everyone.