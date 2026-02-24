'I challenge PM Modi to cancel trade deal with the US': Rahul Gandhi's fresh salvo at Centre

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the government on Tuesday, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalised a US trade deal without consulting the Union Cabinet. Addressing a gathering at the Kisan Maha Chaupal in Bhopal, Gandhi said the decision was taken in complete secrecy and at the expense of Indian farmers. He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi finalised the US deal without even asking the Cabinet."

Continuing his criticism, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the agreement with the US was drafted entirely on Washington's terms. He also challenged the Centre to withdraw the reported deal if it had "the courage". "This is not a deal. It is an arrow to the hearts of farmers. The US shaped the deal as it wanted. If the government has courage, let it cancel the deal," he added.

"I challenge PM Modi from this platform: Since the US Supreme Court has given its decision on the deal, cancel the deal with America... In this deal, Narendra Modi handed over the country's data to America... I want to tell our Youth Congress workers that you are lions; you won't be afraid of Modi. I want to tell the youth of the country that when Narendra Modi gives a speech, look into his eyes; you will see fear in his eyes," the Congress leader said.

'PM Modi has sold the country'

Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi had "compromised national interests". He also accused the Prime Minister of avoiding accountability in the Parliament during the recent Budget Session. "Prime Minister Modi has sold the country... PM Modi could not stand in the Lok Sabha... He ran out of the House," he added.

Gandhi said the trade agreement with the United States was stalled for five months because it involved agriculture and agricultural products. "India's farmers, farm workers, and even the government didn't want this. After leaving Parliament in the evening, Modi called Trump... He lied, pretended that Congresswoman MPs were about to attack, but instead called directly and said he was ready to do the deal," he added.

Rahul Gandhi mentions Epstein files

Gandhi also went on to refer to the alleged Epstein files, stating that Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was named in the documents. He also claimed that more names of senior ministers, including the Prime Minister, would surface. "Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's name is in the Epstein file...More names Modi's ministers will come out from the Epstein file," he claimed.

