BJP protests against Congress in Delhi, Mumbai over AI Summit chaos; black flags raised at Rahul's convoy

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are staging a massive protest in Delhi and Mumbai against Congress leaders, singling out Rahul Gandhi in response to the Youth Congress leaders’ demonstration during the AI Impact Summit-2026. BJP activists reportedly also waved black flags at Rahul Gandhi’s convoy.

BJP accuses Congress of 'deliberate' disruption

Earlier in the day, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra held a press conference in Delhi, accusing Congress of orchestrating the protest to embarrass India on the global stage. He claimed that four people, including the National Secretary of the Youth Congress, were arrested in connection with the disruption.

Patra stated, “This was not an experiment but a deliberate attempt to malign the country’s image. The Congress leadership failed to recognize that India was hosting a global AI summit, not the BJP.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the protest reflected the opposition’s “arrogance and frustration” and exposed Congress’s lack of vision for India. BJP leaders also highlighted a photograph showing Rahul Gandhi with Narsimha Yadav, allegedly one of the main organisers of the protest. The BJP claimed the image indicates a direct connection between Congress leadership and the demonstration.

Other Union Ministers, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pralhad Joshi, and Kiren Rijiju, described the protest as “shameful” and “treasonous,” asserting that a global AI summit should not become a political stage.

Congress remains silent

The protest by the youth Congress during the AI Impact Summit was reportedly aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the proposed India-US trade deal, which Rahul Gandhi opposed during the recent Budget session, claiming it was signed under external pressure. While the BJP has publicly criticised the Congress, the opposition party has not yet issued a detailed response regarding the allegations.