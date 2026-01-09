CES 2026: 5 Advanced smart glasses that stole the show this year Smart glasses were one of the biggest highlights at CES 2026, driven by rapid growth in AI and wearable technology. From cinematic XR displays to AI-powered cameras and all-day battery life, these next-generation smart glasses promise smarter, lighter and more immersive experiences.

Every year, CES is the place where a number of tech companies are unleashing new AI and wearables. They stole the show in 2025, and their smart glasses grabbed the spotlight at CES 2026 as well. This new wave of smart glasses is not just a minor upgrade, but they are more comfortable, the batteries last longer, the displays are brighter, and the AI features actually feel useful now.

Some models go all-in on XR, giving you virtual screens for work and entertainment. Others, like the Meta Ray-Ban competitors, pack cameras, voice assistants, and open-ear speakers into frames that look totally normal—no cyborg vibes.

1. Asus ROG Xreal R1: A Gamer’s Dream

Gamers will love the Asus ROG Xreal R1. It throws up a massive 171-inch virtual display with a 240Hz refresh rate—the first of its kind in XR wearables. Anchor Mode lets you keep your virtual screen steady while you move around. Asus plans to launch these early in 2026.

2. XGIMI Memomind Glasses: Your Personal AI Dashboard

XGIMI’s Memomind AI glasses put MicroLED displays right on both lenses. You can check dashboards, chat with AI, pull up maps, and more—all from something that looks and feels like regular glasses. They run smoothly and cost less than most other XR glasses out there.

3. Xreal 1S: XR Upgrades Without the High Price

The Xreal 1S takes XR to another level—wider field of view, brighter, sharper, and cheaper than its last version. Its big trick is Real3D, which turns ordinary 2D content into 3D, so watching movies feels way more immersive.

4. RayNeo Air 4 Pro: Stunning Visuals, Tiny Frame

RayNeo’s Air 4 Pro caught everyone’s eye. It’s the first smart glasses to get HDR10 support, and with its dedicated image chip and 1,200 nits of brightness, everything on the display looks sharp and cinematic. It only weighs 76 grams, but you still get a 120Hz refresh rate and immersive audio, thanks to Bang & Olufsen’s tuning. Perfect for movies or gaming wherever you are.

5. Rokid AI Glasses Style: The Budget-Friendly Meta Ray-Ban Alternative

Rokid’s AI Glasses Style are light, comfy, and have extra nose pads for long wear. Just like Meta Ray-Bans, you get a camera, mics, and open-ear speakers in a pair of sunglasses. The battery runs for up to 12 hours and the price undercuts Meta, so they’re a solid pick for anyone just getting into smart glasses.