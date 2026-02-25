Goa Thar crash: Locals claim 'seats switched' to shield woman driver after Bhopal tourist killed in rampage

Panaji:

Horror descended upon a family in Goa's Assagao after a group of youths riding in a rented Thar crashed into another car, killing a 65-year-old man from Bhopal and injuring two others, earlier this week. Another twist has surfaced in the case, with eyewitnesses claiming that a woman was driving the SUV and that a man on the front passenger seat switched seats after the accident as people gathered at the site.

The crash took place at the Happy Bar junction in Assagao, North Goa, on Monday. The red rented Mahindra Thar SUV collided with the Hyundai i20, in which a family from Bhopal were visiting the state.

Horrific scenes at crash site

The impact of the collision was severe, completely crushing the rear portion of the i20. Bhagtram Sharma, who was travelling with his family in the car, died at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Two other occupants of the i20 suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. A 5-month-old baby travelling in the car narrowly escaped unhurt.

Police probe if driving positions were switched

Police said the Mahindra Thar was a rented vehicle. Eyewitnesses alleged that immediately after the collision, a man switched over to the driver's seat, and a woman was actually driving.

A video filmed just seconds after the accident shows the man talking to his father on the phone while three women are seated in the damaged SUV, one of the women is seen sitting just inches away from the steering wheel.

The can be heard saying, "Papa, I was at the intersection and then.." before his voice fades.

Fouplay claimed

Tensions reportedly flared at the scene, with locals accusing the occupants of the Thar of trying to shield the driver, allegedly a woman, from responsibility.

Footage from the site shows a section of the hatchback completely mangled. Police have seized the rented vehicle and registered a case of causing death by negligent driving. Authorities are investigating allegations of a driver swap and have begun examining CCTV footage from the junction to determine who was driving the Thar at the time of the crash.

Officials said forensic evidence, eyewitness accounts and video recordings will be analysed to establish the full circumstances of the accident.