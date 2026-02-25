Yadav Ji Ki Love Story row: SC dismisses plea, says title not derogatory to Yadav community

New Delhi:

After Manoj Bajpayee's Ghooskhor Pandat, another film, 'Yadav Ji Ki Love Story' is facing legal trouble even before its release. In a recent development, the Supreme Court has refused to hear a petition filed against the film Yadavji Ki Love Story, dismissing the plea challenging its title.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the film's title, seeking a ban on its release and a change of name. However, the Court rejected the petition against the film's title, observing that it does not tarnish the image of the Yadav community. It further clarified that this case is distinct from the earlier 'Ghooskhor Pandit' matter.

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the petition, stating that a film's title cannot be held unconstitutional merely because it is feared to tarnish the image of a community.

In its order, the Court said, "We have considered the material available on record." It noted that, "The principal grievance is that the title of the forthcoming film presents the Yadav community in a negative light in society and therefore ought to be changed."

However, the Bench stated, "We are unable to understand how the title of the film depicts the community in a poor light." The Court noted that the title does not contain any adjective or word that presents the Yadav community negatively. It further observed that the apprehensions raised are entirely unfounded.

Distinguishing the case from the 'Ghooskhor Pandit' matter, the Bench stated that the word 'ghooskhor' means corrupt, thereby attaching a negative connotation to a community. However, in the present case, no such negative meaning is associated with the Yadav community.

For the unversed, the film is slated to hit the big screens on February 27, 2026.

This is a developing story.