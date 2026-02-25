SC on NCERT's 'corruption in judiciary' chapter: 'Will not allow anyone to defame institution,' says CJI

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the addition of a chapter on "Judicial Corruption" to the NCERT's Class 8 Social Science Book. The CJI expressed "serious concern" and said he had taken cognizance of the matter and could take suo motu action. "I will not allow anyone to defame the institution. The law will take its course," said CJI.

Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi raised this issue in front of the SC bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. They said it was a matter of great concern that young children were being taught about corruption in the judiciary during their studies.

CJI Surya Kant responded by stating that he was fully aware of the matter and that many judges were also disturbed by the book's content. "Please wait for a few days. Bar and Bench are all perturbed. All high court judges are perturbed. I will take up the matter suo motu. I will not allow anybody to defame the institution. Law will take its course," CJI said.

NCERT's Social Science Book's chapter on "Judicial Corruption" stated corruption, massive backlog of cases, and lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.