Eknath Shinde admitted to hospital in Thane, team of doctors monitoring his health

Thane:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was on Saturday admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane. According to reports, he had been complaining of a mild fever, lethargy, and body aches since yesterday. As a precautionary measure and on the advice of doctors, he was admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing a routine check-up. Sources state that his condition is stable, and a team of doctors is continuously monitoring him.

Shinde's health was affected by excessive workload

As per the preliminary information, Shinde's health was affected by excessive workload and continuous political engagements over the past few days. He reportedly developed a fever and experienced severe weakness while the state legislature was in session on Friday.

Amid his health conditions, all of Shinde's scheduled engagements for the day were cancelled, and he was shifted to the private hospital in Thane for treatment. Shiv Sena sources stated that there is no cause for concern regarding his health.

Shinde has been actively involved in several key political developments

It should be noted that Shinde has been actively involved in several key political developments in Maharashtra, including the party's much-discussed "Operation Tiger", under which six Members of Parliament from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Mumbai Legislative Council member Sachin Ahir joined the Shinde-led faction.

Moreover, he made several visits to New Delhi as part of these political developments, with the demanding schedule believed to have contributed to his health issues.

However, this is not the first time that Shinde was admitted to Jupiter Hospital for health-related concerns. In December 2024, he was admitted to the same hospital after suffering from fever, weakness and a throat infection following an intensive election campaign and political engagements. During that time, party leaders had described the hospitalisation as a routine health check-up, and Shinde was discharged after medical evaluation.

Eknath Shinde seeks action against 'masterminds' TET paper leak case

Last week, Eknath Shinde said the 'masterminds' behind the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak should face action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), asserting that no one involved in the case would be spared.

This comes after the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde termed the alleged paper leak "very disturbing" and said he would discuss the matter in detail with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure stringent action against the masterminds and the accused.

"The incident of the TET examination paper leak is very disturbing. I will discuss in detail with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against the masterminds and the accused in this case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA)," Shinde said.

Also Read:

Independent MLC joins Eknath Shinde Sena amid 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra