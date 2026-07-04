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Trump at it again, claims Iran is 'dying to settle', says US gave them 'week off for a funeral'

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

US President Donald Trump says Iran is now eager to reach a settlement and added that the US delayed negotiations for a week to allow the country to observe a funeral.

Trump claims Iran 'dying to settle', says 'we gave them a week off for a funeral'
Trump claims Iran 'dying to settle', says 'we gave them a week off for a funeral' Image Source : X
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a sharp message on Iran, claiming that recent American military action had left Tehran in a weakened position. "We knocked the hell out of Iran. They are dying to settle," Trump said. The US President added that Iran is now keen to reach an agreement following the recent conflict. Doubling down on his remarks, Trump said Iran is eager to return to the negotiating table. 

"Iran wants to settle so badly," he said. Trump also claimed that the United States postponed discussions for a week out of consideration for Iran.

"We gave them a week off for a funeral because we're nice," he said.

The story is being updated...

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