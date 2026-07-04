No more work from home in Delhi! Government withdraws hybrid work rule as Middle East tensions ease

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has ended its hybrid work policy for government staff, withdrawing the earlier order that allowed employees to work from home on select days. Officials said the decision was taken after tensions eased in the Middle East, following reports of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

With this change, all government employees are now required to return to regular office attendance. The hybrid work system was introduced earlier as part of a wider effort to reduce fuel consumption in the national capital.

The initiative came after a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conserve fuel during a period of global uncertainty linked to the Middle East situation. Under the plan, government staff were working from home two days a week to help reduce the use of petrol and diesel.

Changes in office timings and fuel usage

Along with work-from-home rules, several other changes were also implemented at the time. Office timings were adjusted, fuel allocation for government vehicles was cut by around 20 percent, and some departments also reduced the size of official vehicle convoys to save fuel.

Wednesdays and Saturdays were earlier designated as work-from-home days for government staff.

Old timings restored

With the latest order being withdrawn, government employees will now follow regular working hours again, from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM. However, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will continue to operate on its existing schedule of 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, with no changes announced.

Officials had earlier described the hybrid work arrangement as a temporary 90-day measure aimed at managing fuel demand, promoting public transport use, and encouraging more energy-efficient practices during a period of global uncertainty.

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