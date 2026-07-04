Centre designates 23 Pakistan-based individuals linked to JeM, LeT as 'terrorists' under UAPA

New Delhi:

The Central government on Saturday designated 23 individuals as terrorists under the UAPA. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on July 4, 2026. The notification includes the names of several Pakistan-based terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The Home Ministry said the individuals were allegedly involved in terror recruitment, infiltration, training, supply of arms through drones, and planning of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the 23 individuals, three are alleged close associates of LeT founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, three were allegedly involved in the 2016 terror attack on an Army camp in Nagrota, and two were allegedly involved in the 2018 terror attack on Sunjwan Military Station.

The Home Ministry in the notification identified Saeed’s close associates as Abdul Rauf, Hafiz Khalid Waleed and Rana Iftikhar. “Rana Iftikhar, 54, coordinates among anti-Jihadi organisations, motivates youths to carry out terrorist activities and is a close associate of Hafiz Saeed. Abdul Rauf, 52, who belongs to LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa, is involved in planning and coordinating terrorist activities, collecting funds and is one of the main terrorists in LeT under the direct command of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed,” the Home Ministry said.

What happens when individuals are designated as terrorists?

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967) empowers the central government to add the name of an individual as designated terrorist if it believes that the individual is involved in terrorism. Including the names of terrorists in the list will allow the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to block their finances, impose embargo on arms sales, and seize their assets.

In 2019, the anti-terror law was amended to include individual terrorists in the list. Before the amendment, only groups could be listed as terrorist organisations. On Saturday, 23 Pakistan-based terrorists, including those involved in attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, were added to the list, taking the total number to 80.

The Centre has added Jaish-e-Mohamed terrorists Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, Mohammad Mussadiq alias Doctor, Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar, Abdullah Jehadi, Ghulam Fareed, Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki and Waseem Noor Jat.

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Adbul Rauf, Ashfaq Ahmad, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Molana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, Rana Iftikhar, Mohammed Shaheed Faisal (also linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS) have also been added to the list.

Read the official notification from Home Ministry

The move from the Centre comes as multiple security and investigation agencies continue to track cross-border terror networks accused of using drones, encrypted communication platforms, and online recruitment channels to sustain militant activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Know all about the designated terrorists:

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri (JeM) has been linked to the conspiracy behind the 2022 Sunjwan Army camp attack.

Mohammad Musaddiq (JeM) is accused of coordinating infiltration and terror operations for the Sunjwan attack.

Mufti Mohammad Asgar Khan has been identified as a key operator of the infiltration network linked to the 2016 Nagrota Army camp attack.

Hafiz Abdul Shakoor is accused of maintaining contact with local networks and facilitating infiltration prior to the 2016 Nagrota attack.

Abdullah Jehadi (Shah Nawaz/Al Hijama) is accused of assisting the terrorists involved in the Nagrota attack and operating several JeM camps.

Firdaus Ahmed Bhat (LeT) has been linked to infiltration and logistical support, identified as a 'launching commander' for Lashkar.

Bilal Ahmed Mir, alias Ahmed Bhai (LeT/TRF), is accused of orchestrating cross-border terror activities and supplying weapons for Lashkar and TRF.

The notification lists a total of 23 individuals who have been linked to various terrorist activities. According to the government, all these individuals have been involved in activities such as terrorist recruitment, training, funding, arms supply, infiltration, and the execution of terror attacks.

India’s zero-tolerance stand on terrorism

India has time and gain voiced commitment to its zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism, dismantling terror ecosystems, decisive operations, and aggressive global diplomacy. The Central Government this year has unveiled the country’s first comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy, branded ‘PRAHAAR’, marking a significant shift towards its security doctrine.

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