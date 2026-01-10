PM Modi to celebrate India's civilisational heritage at Somnath Temple's 'Swabhiman Parv' Hundreds of saints from across India have gathered at Somnath to participate in 72 hours of uninterrupted chanting of ‘Om'. A drone show and mantra chanting form part of the evening celebrations.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit from January 10 to 12, landing at Heerasar Airport in Rajkot. He was received by Cabinet Minister Kunwarji Bawliya and the Mayor of Rajkot before departing for Somnath by helicopter. During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple, participate in a public program, and join the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations.

Somnath Swabhiman Parv

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv commemorates a millennium since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026, reflecting on the temple’s enduring significance as a symbol of resilience, national pride, and devotion.

Hundreds of saints from across India have gathered at Somnath to participate in 72 hours of uninterrupted chanting of ‘Om’, creating a spiritual atmosphere within the temple premises. A drone show and mantra chanting form part of the evening celebrations, underscoring the temple’s role in India’s spiritual and cultural heritage.

75 years of restoration

The year 2026 marks 75 years since the temple’s formal reopening in 1951 after reconstruction, an effort led by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and celebrated in the presence of then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The restoration restored the temple to its ancient glory and became a symbol of national resolve and cultural pride in post-independence India.

PM Modi highlighted the significance of the celebrations, calling the Swabhiman Parv “a powerful symbol of our spiritual tradition, celebrated across the country with complete devotion, faith, and enthusiasm.”

Shaurya Yatra

On January 11 at 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession honouring the warriors who defended Somnath over centuries. The yatra will feature a symbolic parade of 108 horses, representing courage, sacrifice, and valour, connecting modern celebrations to the temple’s historic legacy.

PM Modi’s engagements at Somnath

Sharing details of his itinerary, PM Modi said he would participate in the divine chanting of the Omkar Mantra in the evening and later attend darshan and worship at the temple. He will also take part in a public program celebrating the temple’s history and India’s enduring spiritual values.

“The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a reflection of India’s deep-rooted spiritual values. It honours the countless heroic progeny of Mother India and our enduring faith,” the Prime Minister said.