Mary Kom breaks silence on divorce on Aap Ki Adalat: 'He's a cheat, a liar, was stealing my money' India's ace boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom sat down for a candid and in-depth conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, during which she spoke about her life as an athlete, her tryst with politics and more.

New Delhi:

Six-time world boxing champion MC Mary Kom, in a no-holds-barred interview, for the first time revealed the reasons why she decided to divorce her husband after 20 years of marriage. Appearing as a guest in Rajat Sharma's iconic TV show 'Aap Ki Adalat', the boxing legend made several startling disclosures.

She said, "For the last two years, I have kept this as a secret (Maine chhupa ke rakha)." Asked why she ditched her husband, who was taking care of her kids, the boxer replied, "Maine ditch nahin kiya. Usne cheat kiya, usne ditch kiya" (I didn't ditch him. He cheated me; he ditched me).

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that her husband, Karung Onkholer, aka Onler, had sacrificed his own career as a footballer to take care of her kids, Mary Kom exploded, saying, "What successful career? He used to play football in the streets. To tell you the truth, he was not even earning a rupee. Kuch bhi nahin, kahan sacrifice kiya? Subah shaam sotaa eehta rha." (He used to sleep the whole day).

She added, "Woh ladki ki kamaai khaake baith sakta hai, mujhe bahut dukh hua. Main itna kamaa kamaa ke sab kuch kiya, mere sab beliefs, trust. Baad me mujhe pata chala mera account khaali hone wala hai." (He was living on a girl's earnings. I felt sad. I was earning so much, all my beliefs and trust. Later I found that he was cleaning up my bank accounts).

When Rajat Sharma asked why she did not check her bank accounts, Mary Kom replied, "Maine accounts check nahin kiya, mera pati hai. Socha, woh achhey ke liye kiya hoga." (I didn't check my accounts because he was my husband. I thought he might be doing this for our betterment).

Mary Kom said, "Mere naam se kitna udhaar le liya. Jab pata chala, mujhe shivering hua. What's going on? Kya ho gaya? Main is insaan ke saath nahin reh sakti. Maine kitna sacrifice kiya. Mere bachhon ko bada hotey dekh nahin paya. Maa ban kar Mamata nahin de payi. Aise aadmi ke saath zindagi bitaa ke kaise khush rahoongi?" (He took loans in my name. I had a shiver when I came to know about this. I said, what's going on? I cannot live with this person. I made a lot of sacrifices. I could not see my kids growing up and could not give them love as a mother. I thought, how can I be happy living with this man?).

Rajat Sharma: You were married for 20 years; you didn't know what was going on?

Mary Kom: Kuch nahin pata chalaa. Mujhe pata chalaa jab mujhe injury hui. Mujhe lagta hai, bhagwan ne yeh sab bataane ke liye mujhe injured karwaya hoga, mere achhey ke liye kiya hoga. (I knew nothing. I came to know the truth when I was injured. I think God made me injured so that I could realise what was happening, maybe for my good).

The boxing legend described one incident in which her husband woke up early in the morning, went to her bank with her PSO, and withdrew Rs 10 lakh from her account but told her that he had withdrawn only Rs 30,000 by closing an old account.

Mary Kom said he did this twice. "Maine range haath pakda. Injury ke baad 2 baar pakda." (I caught him red-handed twice after I was injured).

Asked about her relationship with her business partner Hitesh Chaudhary, Mary Kom replied, "Woh toh chalaa gaya. Hum donon mein chupchap divorce ho gaya." (He is gone. We have quietly divorced).

Mary Kom said, "I want to tell my fan followers, whether you support me or not, the truth will one day come out. I am a fighter; I will fight. Sach bataane aayi hoon aaj. Main fight karoongi."

She ended her Aap Ki Adalat interview by singing the Bollywood song "Tujhse Naaraaz Nahin Zindagi, Hairan Hoon Main."

BJP leader told me, we can give you a ticket, not to your husband

The former Rajya Sabha MP revealed the circumstances leading to her meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders for procuring a ticket for her ex-husband during the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections.

When Rajat Sharma pointed out her ex-husband had alleged that it was she who wanted him to contest elections, Mary Kom replied, "Itna jhootha insaan hai. Mujhe politics pasand nahin hai." (He is a liar. I do not like politics).

Mary Kom said, "Main leke nahin gayi. Usne force kiya mere ko. Usne force kiya ki Amit Shah Sir ke paas leke jao aur pati ke liye ticket maango. Main ek aur minister aur Kiren Rijiju Sir ke paas gayi. Ise kahaan lege nahin gayi." (I didn't take him. It was he who forced me. He forced me, saying Take me to Amit Shah Sir, and ask for a ticket for your husband. I also went to meet a minister and Kiren Rijiju Sir. I took him to meet so many others).

She went on: "Sabke saamne bolaa, Mary, aap ladhogey toh hum ticket dega." (They said in front of all, Mary, if you contest, we'll give you a ticket).

Rajat Sharma: You're saying Amit Shah told you this?

Mary Kom: Amit Sir ne nahin bola, ek minister hain (Bhupinder Yadav), shayad usne bola, mere pati ke saamne bola. Ticket nahin mila. Woh ladha. Mera interest politics mein nahin hai. Usne ye allegation bhi lagaya ki main greedy hoon. Maine 5-6 crore rupees account se de diya support ke liye. I didn't want to give him that much money either. Maine aankh bandh karke support kiya." (Amit Sir didn't say this. A minister, probably Bhupender Yadav, said this in front of my husband. He didn't get the ticket. I had no interest in politics. He has alleged that I'm greedy. I have Rs 5-6 crore from my account in his support. I extended him support blindly).