'Iran is looking at freedom': Trump says US 'stands ready to help' as deadly protests rage Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has signalled a coming clampdown, despite US warnings from President Donald Trump that America could intervene to protect peaceful demonstrators.

Washington:

Amid the protests in Iran, US President Donald Trump said that the United States stands ready to help the Middle-Eastern country, which is looking at "freedom" like never before from the government led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!"

US planning a military operation in Iran?

According to reports, the Trump administration is preparing preliminary plans for a possible attack on Iran, including the option of large-scale airstrikes, reported The New York Post, citing the Wall Street Journal. Officials are discussing how to respond to Trump's recent threats against the Islamic Republic. One option under consideration is a large-scale airstrike campaign targeting several Iranian military sites.

According to a report in the New York Times, the US President has been briefed in recent days on a range of military options targeting Iran.

The options presented to Trump include targeted strikes on select sites in Tehran, including non-military infrastructure linked to the regime's internal security apparatus. The briefings are said to be part of contingency planning as the administration evaluates diplomatic, economic, and military tools to deter further violence by Iranian authorities.

However, officials said no final decision has been taken. No US military equipment or personnel have been moved, and sources stressed that such planning is routine.

The US has carried out strikes on Iranian soil in the past. In June, American forces reportedly used at least six bunker-buster bombs to hit three locations, including the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear enrichment facility. The site is buried deep underground, nearly 300 feet beneath a mountain, making it one of Iran’s most secure nuclear installations.

The strikes came after Iran issued threats to deploy nuclear capabilities against Israel during their 12-day conflict and were carried out in coordination with Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s military infrastructure.

Death count rises to 116

Protests against Iran's theocratic system entered their second week on Sunday, with activists reporting that at least 116 people have been killed in violence linked to the demonstrations. Assessing the scale of the unrest from outside the country has become increasingly difficult as Iranian authorities have shut down the internet and cut phone services.

Despite these restrictions, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the death toll has risen to at least 116, with more than 2,600 people detained. The group has previously provided reliable figures during earlier periods of unrest in Iran.

Iranian state television has focused on casualties among security forces and projected an image of control, while avoiding mention of civilian deaths. Protesters killed in the violence are increasingly being described by state media as "terrorists."

Iran warns protesters of death penalty

Iran has sharply escalated its response to nationwide protests, with Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad warning that anyone participating in demonstrations could be treated as an "enemy of God", a charge that carries the death penalty under Iranian law.

The warning was broadcast on state television on Saturday as protests entered their second week and continued to intensify across major cities, despite a sweeping nationwide internet blackout imposed by authorities. The statement said that even those who assisted or supported protesters could face the same charge.

Under Iranian law, Article 186 states that if a group or organisation engages in armed opposition against the Islamic Republic, all members or supporters who knowingly assist its objectives may be declared enemies of God, even if they are not directly involved in armed activity, according to Human Rights Watch.

Article 190 lists four possible punishments for the offence, described as corruption on earth. These include execution, hanging, amputation of the right hand and left foot, or permanent internal exile. Article 191 gives judges the authority to choose which punishment to impose.

Also Read: Iran warns protesters of death penalty, calls them 'enemies of God' as unrest intensifies

Also Read: Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi calls protesters to 'seize centers of cities' amidst unrest