Ayodhya enforces strict no-non-vegetarian zone: 15-km ban around Ram Temple to safeguard sanctity

Ayodhya, the spiritual heart of India, is tightening its veil of purity. In a bold move to honor its religious legacy, authorities have imposed a comprehensive ban on non-vegetarian food deliveries within a 15-km radius of the majestic Ram Temple. This crackdown addresses persistent violations by online platforms and local eateries, ensuring the holy city aligns with pilgrims' sentiments and ancient traditions.

Cracking down on online deliveries and hotel violations

The Ayodhya administration acted decisively on Friday after complaints flooded in about food apps dropping non-veg orders in the sacred 'Panchkosi Parikrama' zone. Officials extended the purge to hotels and homestays caught serving meat and alcohol, issuing stern warnings backed by penalties.

Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh confirmed the measures, "We have banned non-veg deliveries outright. All hotels, shops, and platforms are notified—monitoring will be relentless." This builds on a May 2025 Ayodhya Municipal Corporation order prohibiting meat and liquor sales along the 14-km Ram Path linking Ayodhya to Faizabad. Yet, locals lament spotty enforcement, with over two dozen illicit liquor outlets still operating. A municipal officer noted progress on meat shops but flagged the need for district approval to shutter booze dens.

Voices from the ground: Hospitality welcomes the change

Local business leaders are on board. Shubham Srivastava, general manager of a prominent hotel, hailed the ban as essential for preserving Ayodhya Dham's holiness. "Our scriptures deem non-veg consumption a sin," he told media. "We're committed to upholding this sacred spirit- no meat on our menu." The policy resonates deeply, mirroring restrictions in other tirthas like Haridwar and Tirupati, where meat and alcohol are taboo to maintain spiritual purity.

VHP cheers: Ayodhya as India's emerging spiritual capital

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar praised the decision as a triumph for faith. "Everyone should welcome this," he declared to media. "Ayodhya is rising as India's religious epicenter- just like no meat or liquor in holy cities elsewhere." Kumar's endorsement underscores the ban's cultural weight, positioning Ayodhya as a beacon of Sanatan Dharma amid the Ram Temple's post-consecration glow.

Pilgrimages and national pride

The timing aligns with surging devotion. On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off 35-40 Ram bhakts from Raj Niwas Marg, organised by the Valmiki Chaudhary Sarpanch Committee. "This yatra embodies Sanatan values, cultural unity, and spiritual awakening," she said, crediting PM Narendra Modi's leadership for the temple's historic rise- a symbol of faith's triumph and national revival. As devotees flock for darshan, these rules fortify Ayodhya's aura, blending enforcement with reverence to create an unblemished haven for the faithful.