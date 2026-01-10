Iran's exiled prince Reza Pahlavi calls protesters to 'seize centers of cities' amidst unrest Exiled Iranian royal Reza Pahlavi urged protesters to "seize city centres" and called for a mass uprising against Iran's leader.

New Delhi:

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last shah, has called the protesters to 'seize centres of cities' amidst the unrest in the country, fuelled by economic woes.

Taking to social media, Pahlavi asked for a mass uprising in the nation. "My dear compatriots, with your courage and steadfastness, you have earned the admiration of the world. Your renewed and magnificent presence in the streets across Iran on Friday evening was a resounding response to the threats of the treacherous and criminal leader of the Islamic Republic. I am certain that he has seen these images from his hiding place and trembled in fear," he said, stating that the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei feared seeing the protests.

Pahlavi calls protesters to target economic sectors

Meanwhile, Pahlavi called the protesters to target key financial sectors, including transportation, oil and gas. "Now, with your decisive response to the first call, I am certain that by making our street presence more targeted, and at the same time, by cutting off the financial lifelines, we will completely bring the Islamic Republic and its worn-out and fragile repression apparatus to its knees.

"In this regard, I invite workers and employees in key sectors of the economy, especially transportation, oil, gas, and energy, to begin the nationwide strike.

"Also, I ask all of you today and tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday (January 10 and 11), this time, from 6 p.m., to come to the streets with flags, images, and national symbols and claim public spaces as your own. Our goal is no longer merely to come to the streets; the goal is to prepare for seizing the centers of cities and holding them.

"To achieve this goal, move toward the more central parts of the cities from different routes as much as possible and connect separate crowds. At the same time, prepare now to stay in the streets and gather the necessary supplies.

"To the youth of Iran's Immortal Guard, and all armed and security forces who have joined the national cooperation platform, I say: Slow down and disrupt the repression machine even more so that on the appointed day, we can completely disable it.

"I too am preparing to return to the homeland so that at the time of our national revolution's victory, I can be beside you, the great nation of Iran. I believe that day is very near. Long live Iran!" he added.