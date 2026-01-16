Live Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: In the 2017 elections, polling for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation was held on August 20, when the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. At the time, the corporation had 5,93,336 registered voters.

Mumbai:

Counting of votes has begun for the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections 2026 ahead of results for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra,, with the spotlight on Mumbai, where the BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a stiff challenge from the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s largest and wealthiest civic body.

Polling covered a total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections. Results will be announced today, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 10 am amid tight security arrangements.

As many as 3.48 crore voters are eligible to determine the political fate of 15,931 candidates.

In the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation elections in 2015, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi dominated the results with an overwhelming victory, winning 106 seats and securing full control of the municipal body.

