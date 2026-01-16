Advertisement
Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE: In the 2017 elections, polling for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation was held on August 20, when the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. At the time, the corporation had 5,93,336 registered voters.

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Mumbai:

Counting of votes has begun for the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections 2026 ahead of results for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra,, with the spotlight on Mumbai, where the BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a stiff challenge from the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s largest and wealthiest civic body.

Polling covered a total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections. Results will be announced today, with vote counting scheduled to begin at 10 am amid tight security arrangements.

As many as 3.48 crore voters are eligible to determine the political fate of 15,931 candidates.

In the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation elections in 2015, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi dominated the results with an overwhelming victory, winning 106 seats and securing full control of the municipal body.

  • 9:44 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Elections 2017

    The results of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections held in 2017 show a clear dominance by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. Below is the party wise seat distribution from the last civic polls.

    Party Seats won
    Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 106
    Shiv Sena 5
    Independents 2
    Bharatiya Janata Party 1
    Indian National Congress 1
    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 0
    Other registered parties 0
    Republican Party of India 0
    Total 115
  • 9:41 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    List of previous Mira Bhayandar mayors

    The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has seen mayors from different political parties over the years. Below is a list of previous municipal mayors along with their party affiliation and tenure.

    Mayor name Party Duration
    Jyotsna Hassanale Bharatiya Janata Party February 28, 2020 to August 27, 2022
    Dimple Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party August 28, 2017 to February 27, 2020
    Geeta Jain Bharatiya Janata Party February 28, 2015 to August 27, 2017
    Caitlin Pereira Nationalist Congress Party August 28, 2012 to February 27, 2015
    Tulsidas Mhatre Congress February 28, 2010 to August 27, 2012
    Narendra Mehta Independent August 28, 2007 to February 27, 2010
    Nirmala Sawale Not specified February 28, 2005 to August 27, 2007
    Mayra Mendonca Nationalist Congress Party August 28, 2002 to February 27, 2005
  • 9:31 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    What happened in last Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Election?

    In the previous Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation elections held in 2017, a total of 115 seats were contested. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi emerged as the dominant force, winning 106 seats.

    The Shiv Sena secured 5 seats, while Independents won 2 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress won 1 seat each. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Republican Party of India, and other registered parties failed to win any seats.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    About Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation

    The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation manages the city’s infrastructure and urban planning. Elections to the civic body will be held on January 15, 2026, with results scheduled to be announced on January 16, 2026.

    A total of 1,234,690 voters will elect representatives from 29 wards across the city, with one ward member to be chosen from each ward.

