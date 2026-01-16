Advertisement
Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats in the 2017 polls. The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats.

Mumbai:

Counting of votes has begun for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections 2026 ahead of results for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, with attention focused on Mumbai, where the BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a tough contest from the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s largest and richest civic body.

A total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards went to polls in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections and the results will be declared today as the vote counting begins at 10 am under tight security arrangements.

A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections

In the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the contest is triangular among the Mahayuti alliance against the Shiv Sena UBT and Raj Thackeray's MNS and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a combination of the Congress with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. 

In the 2017, elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were held on August 20, and the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had a total of 5,93,336 voters at that time. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats.

The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. Independents and other smaller parties accounted for the remaining 2 seats. The results gave the BJP firm control of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the 2017 civic polls.

The voter turnout in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections was recorded to be 47 per cent, as per the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Highest turnout of 57.81 percent recorded in Shivane, Khadakwasla, Dhayari ward for PMC

    As vote counting begins for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections today, ward wise turnout figures across all 41 wards have added to the tension among candidates. Voter participation remained below 50 percent in 10 wards, reflecting a mixed response from the electorate.

    The overall voter turnout for the PMC elections stood at 52.42 percent. The lowest turnout of 45.12 percent was recorded in the Aundh, Bopodi ward, followed by 45.54 percent in Wanowrie, Salunke Vihar.

    The highest turnout of 57.81 percent was registered in the Shivane, Khadakwasla, Dhayari ward, an area that was recently included within the PMC limits following the city’s expansion.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Waris Pathan confident of AIMIM's win

    Confident that our corporators will win, says AIMIM leader Warris Pathan

    AIMIM leader Warris Pathan said voting took place in large numbers and expressed confidence that the party’s corporators would emerge victorious.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Previous Mira Bhayandar mayors

    The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation has seen mayors from different political parties over the years. Below is a list of previous municipal mayors along with their party affiliation and tenure.

    Mayor name Party Duration
    Jyotsna Hassanale Bharatiya Janata Party February 28, 2020 to August 27, 2022
    Dimple Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party August 28, 2017 to February 27, 2020
    Geeta Jain Bharatiya Janata Party February 28, 2015 to August 27, 2017
    Caitlin Pereira Nationalist Congress Party August 28, 2012 to February 27, 2015
    Tulsidas Mhatre Congress February 28, 2010 to August 27, 2012
    Narendra Mehta Independent August 28, 2007 to February 27, 2010
    Nirmala Sawale Not specified February 28, 2005 to August 27, 2007
    Mayra Mendonca Nationalist Congress Party August 28, 2002 to February 27, 2005
  • 9:20 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Visuals from the counting centre set up at Wilson College for the BMC

    The counting of votes for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections will begin at 10 am. Visuals show the counting centre that has been set up at Wilson College.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Visuals from outside the counting station at the BMC School in Sion Koliwada, Mumbai

    Visuals show the area outside the counting station at the BMC School in Sion Koliwada as preparations are underway for the BMC elections. Vote counting is set to begin at 10 am across 23 counting centres.

  • 9:15 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation 2026 wards and seat count

    Key issues in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation 2026 elections include water supply, roads, transportation, cleanliness, and urban development. The polls are being held for the first time since the split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and the NCP in 2023.

  • 9:14 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Counting of Mira Bhayandar votes to begin at 10 am today across centres

    The counting of votes for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections will begin today at 10 am across designated counting centres.

    The counting process will be carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the process, including security deployment, traffic management, and maintenance of law and order across the city.

    The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation said in a statement on Thursday.

