Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats in the 2017 polls. The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats.

Mumbai:

Counting of votes has begun for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections 2026 ahead of results for the 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, with attention focused on Mumbai, where the BJP led Mahayuti alliance is facing a tough contest from the reunited Thackeray cousins for control of India’s largest and richest civic body.

A total of 2,869 seats across 893 wards went to polls in the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections and the results will be declared today as the vote counting begins at 10 am under tight security arrangements.

A total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 15,931 candidates.

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections

In the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, the contest is triangular among the Mahayuti alliance against the Shiv Sena UBT and Raj Thackeray's MNS and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, a combination of the Congress with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

In the 2017, elections to the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation were held on August 20, and the civic body had a total strength of 95 seats. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation had a total of 5,93,336 voters at that time. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the dominant force in the corporation, winning a clear majority with 61 seats.

The Shiv Sena secured the second position with 22 seats, while the Congress won 10 seats. Independents and other smaller parties accounted for the remaining 2 seats. The results gave the BJP firm control of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation in the 2017 civic polls.

The voter turnout in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections was recorded to be 47 per cent, as per the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

