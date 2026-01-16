Akola Municipal Corporation Election Result LIVE: BJP trails Congress with lead on 33 seats The Akola Municipal Corporation, which governs the city in Maharashtra, has a total of 80 seats. The civic body is responsible for key urban issues including water supply, sanitation, road maintenance, and infrastructure development.

Early trends from the Akola Municipal Corporation elections indicate a close contest, with the BJP leading in 33 seats while the Congress is trailing with leads in 15 seats.

This election is being closely watched as it reflects local voter sentiment ahead of larger state-level polls, with both the BJP and Congress vying for dominance in the city. The results from these 29 seats could play a significant role in shaping the overall control of the municipal corporation.

This election is being closely watched as it reflects local voter sentiment ahead of larger state-level polls, with both the BJP and Congress vying for dominance in the city. The results from these 29 seats could play a significant role in shaping the overall control of the municipal corporation.

What happened in last Akola Municipal Corporation Elections?

In the last AMC election held in 2017, a total of 80 seats were contested in the Akola Municipal Corporation. The Bhartiya Janata Party emerged as the leading party by winning 48 seats, while the Indian National Congress secured 13 seats, followed by the Shivsena with 8 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party with 5 seats, the Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh with 3 seats, the Independent with 2 seats, the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen with 1 seats.

Earlier, the BJP swept to power in Maharashtra, underlining its dominance in state politics by emerging as the single-largest party in 129 out of 288 local bodies that went to polls in the first two phases. The ruling Mahayuti coalition crossed the 200 mark, with the Shiv Sena winning 51 local bodies and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 33.

In contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) barely touched the 50 mark, with the Congress winning 35 and the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) finishing with eight each.