India develops autonomous swarm interceptor 'YAMA' to counter drone attacks: All you need to know

New Delhi:

As drones reshape modern warfare across the world, India has taken a major step forward by developing an advanced autonomous swarm interceptor named 'YAMA'. The system has been created by the private defence company Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace, which has successfully conducted the first test of India's maiden autonomous swarm interceptor under its FWD programme.

It is to be noted here that drones have emerged as a decisive force in modern battlefields. From the ongoing tensions between Iran and the United States-Israel bloc to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as last year's military skirmish between India and Pakistan, drones played a central role in surveillance and strikes. This has pushed global demand for anti-drone technologies to new highs.

During the Iran, United States-Israel confrontation, a key development drew global attention. Reports highlighted that an Iranian drone worth 20,000 dollars managed to evade a 4 million dollar US Patriot interceptor. This incident signalled that future wars may well be decided by who has the more efficient and affordable anti-drone defence rather than just high-value missile systems.

Private Indian defence firm tests 'YAMA' successfully

Focusing on this rapidly changing nature of warfare, Bengaluru-based private defence firm Flying Wedge Defence and Aerospace has successfully tested India's first autonomous swarm interceptor under the FWD banner. The company has named the interceptor 'YAMA', inspired by the mythological figure Yamaraj. This marks a significant milestone in India’s defence ecosystem, particularly in the growing participation of private companies in high-end military technology development.

Key features of the 'YAMA' interceptor

The 'YAMA' autonomous interceptor is designed specifically to neutralise flying warheads and hostile drone swarms. With an estimated cost of just 10,000 dollars per unit, 'YAMA' offers interception capabilities at up to 100 times lower cost compared to conventional systems.

The company has also released a video of the successful trial, showing 'YAMA' intercepting drone swarms with precision and destroying them mid-air. As per officials, this performance demonstrates that low-cost, high-efficiency interception can reinforce India's air defence architecture in a big way.

