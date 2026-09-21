Rajasthan Congress councillors go missing while travelling from Himachal to Haryana, police launch probe

A political controversy erupted after 18 Congress councillors from Rajasthan's Tijara Municipal Council went missing in Haryana while returning from Himachal Pradesh ahead of the chairperson election on Monday. The councillors had reportedly been staying together in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the crucial vote.

It is pertinent to mention that elections for mayors, chairpersons and presidents in 273 urban local bodies, including seven municipal corporations, are scheduled to take place today. Chairpersons of 32 urban local bodies in Rajasthan have been elected unopposed. Of them, Congress and Independent candidates won two posts each, while BJP candidates were elected in the remaining 28 local bodies.

Congress claims Haryana Police detained councillors

Congress claimed that councillors supporting its camp were detained while returning from Himachal Pradesh through Haryana. Congress alleged that they were intercepted near the Chandimandir-Surajpur toll plaza in Haryana's Panchkula district. Party leaders claimed the councillors were taken away in police vehicles and alleged that they were being prevented from participating in the election.

The allegations triggered protests outside the Pinjore police station, with Congress leaders demanding information about the councillors and their whereabouts. The controversy comes hours before voting for the Tijara Municipal Council chairperson.



Congress leader and former Kalka MLA Pradeep Chaudhary said, "Our candidate for the Tijara Municipal Council had secured the support of 19 councilors and had taken them to Himachal Pradesh for a trip. When they were traveling back towards Rajasthan at night--accompanied by their families and friends--their vehicles were intercepted near the Chandi Mandir toll plaza in Pinjore and they were then forcibly taken into police vehicles and confined in the forests of Morni."

"We are staging this protest because these councilors---who had won the election against the BJP and were intending to vote for the Congress---are being forcibly prevented from casting their votes, and the Haryana Police has taken them into custody against their will."

Haryana Police refutes Congress' claim

Meanwhile, the Haryana Police denied involvement in the alleged detention. ACP Ram Kumar said police had received information about the disappearance of some Rajasthan councillors who were travelling from Himachal Pradesh towards Haryana.

Police said their location was subsequently traced to an area around Ambala or Shahabad and that efforts were underway to locate them. "The Haryana Police has no connection to this incident. Upon verification, we found that their location was traced to the vicinity of Ambala or Shahabad in Haryana. We are making efforts to locate them. We have no role in this matter, but we will take action based on whatever information we receive," said the ACP.

"We are investigating the circumstances of their disappearance. Regarding the allegations being made about police involvement, let us clarify that we have no role in this. We are merely investigating their disappearance---specifically, who took them away and whether those individuals were unidentified persons or otherwise," he added.

The matter subsequently reached the High Court, with the Congress seeking intervention over the alleged disappearance of the councillors. The court directed the Bhiwadi Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to submit a report on the issue to the Election Commission.

Tijara Municipal Council Election Results

The electoral arithmetic of the Tijara Municipal Council has become the centre of the political contest ahead of Monday's voting to elect the council leadership.

The council has 35 wards, with independents winning 31 councillor seats, while the BJP secured three and the Congress won one. Despite having only one elected councillor, the Congress claimed to have brought 18 independent councillors into its camp, giving it the support of around 18 councillors. On the strength of this claimed majority, the Congress said it was confident of forming the council.

Rajasthan urban local body polls

The polling for the local body elections in Rajasthan was held in two phases: September 9 and 11. The results were declared on September 14, with the BJP emerging ahead of the Congress after winning over 4,100 wards against the opposition party's victories in more than 3,600 wards.

The BJP had also managed to secure control of four of Rajasthan's 10 municipal corporations, while independents had won over 2,200 wards, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

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