LK Advani, Jaishankar, Kejriwal, Sisodia get Delhi SIR notices, here's what Delhi CEO said

New Delhi:

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and Election Commissioner S S Sandhu are among several prominent voters who have been issued notices over discrepancies in their details submitted during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.

The notices have been issued as part of the verification process following the publication of the draft electoral rolls. According to officials, 33.13 lakh voters are being issued notices over discrepancies in the details furnished in their enumeration forms. A large number of cases relate to voter details that could not be matched with the information available in the last SIR conducted in 2002.

S S Sandhu's details validated after verification

The Election Commissioner was among those who received a notice. In his case, the issue related to a mismatch in his name. His son Damanbir Sandhu was also issued a notice over a mismatch in his parent's name.

However, the Electoral Registration Officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency said Sandhu's electoral entry has already been validated. His name has been kept for inclusion in the final electoral roll after verification of the documents submitted by him.

Sandhu and his son are voters in the Delhi Cantonment Assembly constituency.

Advani, Jaishankar and Dhankhar among those served notices

LK Advani, his daughter Pratibha and daughter-in-law Geetika have been issued notices after their names could not be mapped to the 2002 SIR electoral roll. Advani's son Jayant, however, cleared the mapping exercise. All four are voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, who are voters in the Sunehri Bagh area of the New Delhi Assembly constituency, have also received notices under the 'unmapped with last SIR' category.

Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh have also been served notices. Their voter records carry the address of the vice-president's residence.

Several other prominent figures have also appeared on the list, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, former JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya, SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, former Army chief Upendra Dwevedi and CBI Director Praveen Sood.

Sisodia, Kejriwal and other political figures also receive notices

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, his wife Seema and their son Meer have also been issued notices.

According to officials, the reason cited in Seema's notice was a mismatch in her own name, while Meer's notice referred to a discrepancy in his parent's name. The poll body has not cited the reason for Sisodia's notice.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and former Delhi BJP chief Virendra Kumar Sachdeva are also among prominent voters who have been asked to validate their details under the SIR process.

Gupta's entry has already been validated after verification of documents, with her name parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll of the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Delhi CEO says notice does not mean deletion

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office has stressed that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter's name will automatically be deleted from the electoral roll.

Officials said the notices are system-generated and are being issued where discrepancies or logical inconsistencies have been detected in the information submitted by voters. The verification of facts and documents is currently underway.

Poll officials have also said that no voter's name can be deleted without giving the concerned person an opportunity to be heard and passing a proper speaking and appealable order.

Voters who receive notices can submit their replies and required documents to the Electoral Registration Officer or Booth Level Officer concerned.

Bibek Debroy's name also appears in notice list

The name of late economist and former chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council Bibek Debroy also appeared in the list of voters issued notices for discrepancies.

Debroy, who was a voter in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, died in November 2024. His entry was marked as 'unmapped with last SIR'. A senior poll officer said officials were aware of his death and that his name would be excluded from the final electoral roll.

The claims and objections phase of the SIR process is scheduled to conclude on September 30. Voters concerned have been asked to submit their replies and supporting documents to the Electoral Registration Officers of their respective Assembly constituencies by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4.

(With inputs from PTI)

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