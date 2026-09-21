India-made KAL long-range attack drone completes Pokhran trials, boasts strike range of up to 1,000 km

New Delhi:

KAL, a long-range one-way attack drone indigenously designed and developed by Noida-based IG Defence, has successfully completed a trial at the Pokhran field firing range in Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in India's development of indigenous long-range unmanned strike capabilities, the company said.

The successful trial comes at a time when long-range one-way attack drones have become an increasingly important component of modern warfare.

KAL designed with a range of up to 1,000 km

The operational use of Iranian-origin Shahed-136 and Russian Geran-2 systems in the Russia-Ukraine war has demonstrated how relatively low-cost unmanned platforms can provide long-range strike capability, impose sustained pressure on air-defence networks and enable high-volume attack campaigns. The technology has subsequently spread across theatres, with Shahed-class systems also being employed in the Middle East and against maritime targets in the Red Sea, underscoring the growing geopolitical significance of long-range unmanned strike systems.

KAL is designed to operate in this emerging class of long-range one-way attack systems, with a specified range of up to 1,000 kilometres, endurance of 7-8 hours, payload capacity of up to 50 kg, and an operating altitude of up to 5,000 metres above mean sea level.

The platform incorporates a navigation suite combining multi-band Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and inertial navigation systems (INS) to support autonomous flight throughout its mission profile.

KAL designed for precision engagement of targets

KAL is designed for precision engagement of designated targets, including infrastructure, radar installations, air-defence systems and other strategic targets, subject to mission configuration and applicable operational authorisations.

The evolution of the Shahed and Geran family has also highlighted a broader transformation in defence technology: the ability to produce long-range unmanned strike platforms at scale is increasingly becoming an important element of national military capability.

"Recent analysis of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has documented the rapid expansion of Shahed-type drone production and their increasing role in long-range strike campaigns. For countries seeking greater strategic autonomy, this has created a growing requirement for indigenous systems that combine range, payload, autonomous operation and scalable manufacturing," the company said.

KAL represents IG Defence's response to this emerging requirement. The platform has been developed indigenously across its major systems, with the Pokhran trial providing an important validation milestone for the integrated airframe, propulsion, avionics, navigation and mission architecture.

KAL forms part of grid strike, IG Defence's long-range precision-strike portfolio, and can be integrated with the company's GRID Battle Management System, an AI-powered C5ISRT architecture designed to coordinate unmanned platforms and battlefield information. The focus of KAL's development, however, remains the creation of an indigenous long-range unmanned strike capability.

T-Shul BEAM neutralises 5 drones

Meanwhile, five foreign-origin drones were simultaneously neutralised by IG Defence's indigenously developed T-Shul BEAM anti-drone system.

T-SHUL BEAM is a man-portable, directional counter-UAS system developed by IG Defence to neutralise hostile drones through soft-kill techniques. Unlike hard-kill systems that physically destroy incoming drones, soft-kill systems work by disrupting the electronic links used by unmanned platforms for communication, navigation and data transmission.

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