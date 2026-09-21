Odisha SIR: Final electoral roll has 3.16 crore voters, over 44,000 names deleted

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Odisha has completed and the state has more than 3.16 crore electorates, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) RS Gopalan said on Monday, adding a total of over 44,000 names were removed. The over 3.16 core electorates include 1.61 crore men, 1.54 crore women and more than 2,700 third gender voters.

Briefing the reporters over the development in Bhubaneswar, Gopalan said the final electoral roll reflects the poll body's continued commitment to an "accurate, inclusive, transparent and updated" electoral roll for Odisha. He also thanked the officials for their dedication in ensuring that the SIR process was a success.

"A heartfelt appreciation to DEOs, Deputy Collectors, EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors and the entire field team for their dedication and teamwork," he said, "Special appreciation to our BLOs, who worked tirelessly on the ground and remained the vital link between electoral administration and citizens throughout the SIR exercise."

Over 44,000 names deleted

Gopalan informed the officials had issued 58,36,392 notices for verification during the notice phase. This included 12,98,779 unmapped electors and 45,37,613 electors with logical discrepancies in their entries. He said around 2,55,996 claims and objections were received and processed.

After the disposal of claims, the CEO said 2,90,497 electors were added and 44,777 deleted from the draft roll, which eventually led to an addition of 2,45,720 electorates.

A total of 45,250 polling stations have been designated for voting in Odisha, the CEO said at the media briefing.

BJD's request to CEO

In August, Gopalan had declared that the final electoral role would be published on September 21; however, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had urged him to extend the deadline of the claims and objection phase because of the flood situation in the state at that time. The party had requested an extension, saying it was essential for preparing a transparent and impartial electoral roll.

"Under these circumstances, it has become extremely difficult for electoral officials, voters and booth-level agents to complete the verification and file claims and objections within the existing timeline," BJD's Debi Prasad Mishra had said back then.

With inputs from Shubham Kumar

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