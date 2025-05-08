Israel-made 'Harop drones' used by India in Pakistan: Know everything about it India has used Israel-made Harop drones against Pakistan. Harop, a powerful loitering munition that combines the capabilities of a UAV and a missile. Let's know everything about the powerful hunter drone.

New Delhi:

As tensions between the neighbouring countries continue to rise, on Thursday morning in a press conference, Pakistan said it had shot down a dozen Indian drones sent on the border since last night.

Army spokesman Lt Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the military destroyed "12 Harop drones" in Karachi and Lahore, among other places. He also displayed several images displaying the drone debris. According to him, India's deployment of these Harop drones constituted a "serious provocation." "This blatant aggression persists, and the military is extremely vigilant and eliminating them right now," Gen. Chaudhry declared.

Now, let us know everything about "Harop Drones"

The Harop drones being purchased from Israel are equipped with state-of-the-art technology. These killer drones can destroy the enemy's high-value military targets. Developed by the MBT Missiles Division of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), the Harop drone is a loitering munition system.

These drones are equipped with electro-optical sensors, which can monitor high-value military targets such as surveillance posts and radar stations before exploding. Israel's Harop drones crash into enemy targets and destroy them. They are also equipped with electro-optical sensors, which can also detect the location.

Harop, a powerful loitering munition that combines the capabilities of a UAV and a missile, is capable of hunting high-value targets such as tanks, air defence systems, command posts, supply depots, and unmanned surface vessels.

Harop has a 9-hour endurance to search for targets in a predetermined area, detect and identify them, plot an attack route, and then pursue the strike from any direction at a shallow or steep dive using its electro-optic seeker with no prior intelligence. HAROP's resistance to GNSS jamming helps it overcome communication obstacles.

Harop is a guided weapon system that can be cancelled if necessary and is overseen by remote human-in-the-loop mission control. It may be readily deployed from a variety of terrains and situations, and it is launched from canisters placed on trucks or naval boats.

What is the range of Harop drones?

The Harop drone is launched from outside the battlefield and has a maximum flight range of 200 km. It is formally categorised as a loitering munition. It can detect targets, hover over hostile terrain, and collide with them.

Over the past ten years, India has imported $2.9 billion worth of military equipment from Israel, including missiles, radars, and combat and surveillance drones, according to TRT Global. India and Azerbaijan have bought the drone system in recent years, making it a major export.