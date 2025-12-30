Drama in Pakistan Cricket again! Test head coach Azhar Mahmood sacked before contract ends Even as 2025 is about to end, drama in Pakistan Cricket is not stopping. They have parted ways with their Test head coach, Azhar Mahmood, three months before his contract expired. With Pakistan not playing any Test until March 2026, PCB have time to find a new coach.

Karachi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with Azhar Mahmood as head coach of the national Test team. Notably, Mahmood has been released from the contract, three months before it expired. His contract was scheduled to run until March 2026, but the PCB opted to end the arrangement ahead of time, citing the lack of immediate Test commitments for Pakistan.

The national side’s next red-ball assignment is also set to begin in March 2026 as they are scheduled to tour Bangladesh, followed by away series against West Indies in July and England in August and September. Pakistan are also set to face Sri Lanka and New Zealand at home during the 2026-27 season.

Coming back to the development related to Azhar Mahmood, a senior source close to the PCB said the decision was taken to allow the Board sufficient time to identify and appoint a long-term head coach who can prepare the team for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. “With no Tests scheduled until March 2026, it makes sense to start the search early and put a proper structure in place,” the source noted.

Azhar Mahmood was handed a two-year contract by PCB

Azhar Mahmood, a former Pakistan all-rounder, has served in multiple roles within the national setup over the past few years. He was appointed Test head coach last year on a two-year contract, following a period of instability in the coaching department. Since early 2024, Pakistan’s Test side has largely been overseen by interim arrangements involving Mahmood and Aaqib Javed, after the PCB parted ways with Australian coach Jason Gillespie due to differences over selection policy.

The PCB has now formally initiated the process of recruiting a new Test head coach, with indications that changes could also be made to the wider support staff as part of a broader overhaul aimed at improving red-ball performance. In a parallel development, the PCB is also searching for a new head coach for the national women’s team after deciding not to renew Muhammad Wasim’s contract following the ICC Women’s World Cup held in September–October.