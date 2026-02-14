Valentine's Day: Saiyaara, Aap Jaisa Koi to Qarib Qarib Singlle, romantic films to watch on OTT

New Delhi:

Celebrate love this Valentine's Day by watching the best romantic movies with your partner, right from the comfort of home.

From heartwarming Hindi films like Saiyaara, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Qarib Qarib Singlle, to many more, there are plenty of love stories available on OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Find out where you can stream these films online.

Romantic movies to watch on OTT this Valentine's Day

1. Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's directorial Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, was one of the blockbuster movies of 2025. The romantic drama follows the story of Vaani, a poet and journalist, and Krish, a singer, who fall in love with each other. The plot continues to explore their emotional journey together. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

2. Aap Jaisa Koi

The romantic drama film, Aap Jaisa Koi featuring R Madhavan, Fatima Sana Shaikh is available to stream on Netflix. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and follows the story of a 42-year-old, Sanskrit professor Shrirenu (R Madhavan) falls for Madhu Bose (Fatima Sana Shaikh), a 32-year-old, French teacher from Kolkata.

3. Qarib Qarib Singlle

The 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle, featuring Parvathy Thiruvothu and Irrfan Khan, is one of the most beloved feel-good movies. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film is available to stream on Prime Video and Zee5.

4. Jab We Met

The 2007 film Jab We Met must be on your Valentine's Day watchlist. The film follows the story of Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), a depressed and heartbroken businessman, and Geet (Kareena Kapoor), a talkative girl who meet accidentally on a train. The story unfolds as they travel together and eventually form a deep bond. It can be watched on JioHotstar and Prime Video.

5. Bareilly Ki Barfi

The romantic drama film Bareilly Ki Barfi follows the story of Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), who wants to live life on her own terms. After reading a book that resonates with her, she sets out to find the author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

The plot takes a twist when she falls in love with the actual author of the book, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana). Viewers can stream this film on Prime Video and Zee5.

