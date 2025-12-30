Khaleda Zia's funeral to be held on Wednesday; three-day state mourning announced in Bangladesh Khaleda Zia breathed her last on Tuesday after battling prolonged illness. Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried beside her husband, the late president Ziaur Rahman.

New Delhi:

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's funeral will be held on Wednesday, and she will be buried beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman, with full state honours, the interim government said on Tuesday.

The three-time prime minister Zia breathed her last on Tuesday in Dhaka. She was 80 and passed away after a prolonged illness. According to news portal bdnews24.com, her funeral will be held after the Zohr prayers at the Parliament's South Plaza and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said.

Zia will later be buried at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, with full state honours beside the grave of her husband, former president Ziaur Rahman, who was also the BNP founder.

Bangladesh announces three-day mourning in respect to Zia

Earlier, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday. "At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers)," he said.

"I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza," he added.

Leaders across India and Bangladesh mourn Zia's death

Meanwhile, leaders across India and Bangladesh have been mourning the death of the former Bangladesh PM, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," Modi wrote on his social media.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered.

"I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

"Saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia. Over her long career in public life, she played a significant role in Bangladesh’s political journey. My heartfelt condolences to her family, supporters, and the people of Bangladesh," Gandhi wrote on X.

"Saddened by the demise of Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and a prominent public leader. I extend my condolences to her family, friends and followers," Banerjee wrote on her social media.

"I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia. As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and for her role in the struggle to establish democracy, her contributions to the nation were significant and will be remembered. Her passing represents a profound loss for Bangladesh’s political life and for the leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party," Hasina wrote on her X post as quoted by the Bangladesh Awami League.

"I pray for the eternal peace and forgiveness of Begum Khaleda Zia’s soul. I convey my sincere sympathies to her son, Tarique Rahman, and to the members of her bereaved family. I also extend my condolences to the wider BNP family. I hope that Almighty Allah grants them patience, strength, and comfort to endure this difficult time," the statement added.