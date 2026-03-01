IND vs WI Live cricket score: India win toss and opt to bowl, West Indies to bat first

Kolkata:

IND vs WI Live cricket score: India and West Indies face each other in a must-win clash at the T20 World Cup with a semifinal spot at stake. The winner will make it to the knockouts, while the losing team will go home. The match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Who will come out on top today? Will India be able to cope with the pressure or will the West Indies' six-hitting giants knock the hosts out of the tournament? Follow for live updates:

IND vs WI Scorecard

IND vs WI Head to Head in T20Is

India and the West Indies have faced each other in 30 matches so far in the shortest format of the game. India have dominated the proceedings with 19 wins while the Caribbean side has won on 10 occasions and one match ended in No Result.

Matches Played - 30

India won - 19

West Indies won - 10

No Result - 1

Moreover, India have won all four T20Is against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND vs WI Head to Head in T20 World Cup

However, when it comes to the T20 World Cup, West Indies have won three out of four matches with India's only win coming in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Matches Played - 4

India won - 1

West Indies won - 3

Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson