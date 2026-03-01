IND vs WI Live cricket score: India win toss and opt to bowl, West Indies to bat first

Advertisement
Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Updated:

IND vs WI Live cricket score: India, West Indies lock horns today in a must-win clash and the pressure will be massive, especially on the home side. The match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and all eyes will be on the toss that is set to take place at 6:30 PM. Follow for live updates

Kolkata:

IND vs WI Live cricket score: India and West Indies face each other in a must-win clash at the T20 World Cup with a semifinal spot at stake. The winner will make it to the knockouts, while the losing team will go home. The match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Who will come out on top today? Will India be able to cope with the pressure or will the West Indies' six-hitting giants knock the hosts out of the tournament? Follow for live updates:

IND vs WI Scorecard

IND vs WI Head to Head in T20Is

India and the West Indies have faced each other in 30 matches so far in the shortest format of the game. India have dominated the proceedings with 19 wins while the Caribbean side has won on 10 occasions and one match ended in No Result.

Matches Played - 30

India won - 19
West Indies won - 10
No Result - 1

Moreover, India have won all four T20Is against the West Indies at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND vs WI Head to Head in T20 World Cup

However, when it comes to the T20 World Cup, West Indies have won three out of four matches with India's only win coming in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

Matches Played - 4
India won - 1
West Indies won - 3

Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson

 

Live updates :IND vs WI Live cricket score updates

  • 6:36 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    West Indies make one change, India unchanged

    West Indies have made one change to their playing XI, including Akeal Hosein at the expense of Brandon King and NOT Roston Chase. Chase has retained his place.

    Meanwhile, India have not made any change to their playing XI.

  • 6:34 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update

    India have won the toss and opted to bowl first. A massive call as India's only loss at the World Cup has come while chasing. Will they cope up with the pressure?

  • 6:27 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss at 6:30 PM

    Suryakumar Yadav and Shai Hope are coming out for the toss and it is set to happen at 6:30 PM. Win the toss and bat or bowl? It is a black soil and devoid of grass. Could be on the slower side a little. Spinners will come into play today?

  • 6:22 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Varun Chakaravarthy to play a key role today??

    Varun Chakaravarthy is playing for the first time against the West Indies today. Batters find it tough to pick him in the first attempt generally. Can he turn the game around with his brilliance today?

    He has picked up 33 wickets in 23 innings in T20 Cricket so far and would be keen on adding more wickets to hia tally.

  • 6:16 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What about West Indies?

    West Indies can think of including Akeal Hosein, but Roston Chase, who replaced him in the last game, is likely to retain his place. He is the only off-spinner in the team and may open the bowling to neutralise the Abhishek Sharma threat.

  • 6:10 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Will India make any changes?

    Rinku Singh joined the Indian squad last night after attending the last rites of his father, who passed away due to cancer. However, Rinku is unlikely to get a chance in the playing XI with Sanju Samson doing his job well in the previous game against Zimbabwe. Any other changes likely in India's XI? Looks unlikely now.

  • 6:06 PM (IST)Mar 01, 2026
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-awaited blockbuster India vs West Indies Super 8 clash at the T20 World Cup. The winning team in this match qualifies for the semifinal, while the losers will take the flight back home or will they be able to in this kind of war situation around? Cricket is the focus point here at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as India's semifinal spot is at stake. Will the West Indies spoil the party and stun the crowd today or will Suryakumar Yadav and his men tackle pressure and win today? All this and a lot more coming your way. Stay tuned.

