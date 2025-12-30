PM Modi expresses concern over alleged Ukraine drone attack on Putin's residence Russian authorities on Monday reported that nearly 100 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s country residence in the Novgorod region, north of the capital.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns over reports of attacks on President Vladimir Putin’s residence amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. PM Modi said the hostilities should be done away with by diplomatic means to achieve peace.

“Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them,” PM Modi posted on X.

Russia alleges 100 long-range Ukrainian drones targeted Putin’s residence

Russian authorities on Monday reported that nearly 100 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to strike President Vladimir Putin’s country residence in the Novgorod region, north of the capital. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a televised statement that the drone attacks, which took place overnight from Sunday to Monday, caused no damage as Russian forces successfully intercepted them, PTI reported.

Lavrov accused Ukraine of using the attack to disrupt ongoing peace efforts. He added that Russia reserves the right to respond to the incident at a time of its choosing.

The foreign minister also indicated that Moscow may reconsider its approach to negotiations with Ukraine, though he noted that peace talks would continue with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

Trump’s reaction on ‘attack’

Reacting to the reports of attack on Putin’s residence, US President Donald Trump, who is negotiating a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, said he got a call from the Russia President, who apprised him about the development. Trump said it was not good and he got “very angry” after getting the news.

“You know who told me about it? President Putin, early in the morning, he said he was attacked. It's no good. I'm very angry,” he said.

He also admitted that the claim might not be accurate, acknowledging that it was “possible” the attack did not occur.

