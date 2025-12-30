Congress leader Adhir Ranjan meets PM Modi, flags violence against West Bengal migrant workers Notably, Chowdhury lost the Lok Sabha election from his stronghold Baharampur at the hands of Trinammol Congress candidate Yusuf Pathan. He has also not been given any responsibility in the party since he lost the election.

Senior Congress leader and former Lok Sabha LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s residence. As per sources, Chowdhury raised the issue of violence against migrant workers of West Bengal across the country during his meeting with the PM.

“With heavy heart I am constrained to flag your attention that migrant workers from West Bengal who are spreading across the length and breadth of our country are confronting severe discrimination in various states (most precisely BJP ruled states) at a regular interval. Those migrant workers have been investing their sweat and skill in order to eke out livelihoods and as a consequence of which they should be recognized as cogs of our economic wheel of our country. However, they are being subjected to violence, hatred, abuse and even beaten to death," he wrote in a letter to PM Modi.

Their only offence is that they speak in Bengali language which are often misunderstood by the concerned administration as persons belonging to neighbouring Bangladesh and treated as infiltrators,” he added.

Why meeting matters?

Notably, Chowdhury lost the Lok Sabha election from his stronghold Baharampur at the hands of Trinamool Congress candidate Yusuf Pathan. He has also not been given any responsibility in the party since he lost the election.

Chowdhury’s meeting with PM Modi has also raised eyebrows in political circles as TMC has at times claimed the former was waiting for his expulsion from the grand old party so that he could join the BJP.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya also hailed Chowdhury, saying that he was a “right player playing in the wrong party”.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been a vocal critic of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. He even criticised the Bengal CM when she was in alliance with the Congress party.