Trump says he's very angry about Ukraine's alleged attack on Putin residence, will find out evidence

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Russian President Vladimir Putin told him that Ukraine had tried to attack his residence in northern Russia, a claim Kyiv has denied.

"I don't like it. It's not good," Trump told reporters when asked if the allegation could affect his efforts to broker peace. "I learned about it from President Putin today. I was very angry about it."

Trump expresses concern over timing

"It's a delicate period of time. This is not the right time. It's one thing to be offensive, because they're offensive. It's another thing to attack his house. It's not the right time to do any of that," Trump said.

Asked whether there was any evidence of such an attack, he replied, "We'll find out."

Trump described his phone call with Putin earlier on Monday as a "very good talk", adding that efforts to end the war involved "a few very thorny issues".

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting Putin residence

Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to attack Vladimir Putin’s residence and warned of retaliation, offering no evidence for the claim, which Kyiv dismissed as baseless and intended to derail difficult peace talks.

The sharp exchanges between the two countries, including Russia saying it was reviewing its position in negotiations in response to the alleged attack, further dented prospects for peace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine had attempted to strike Putin’s residence in the Novgorod region, west of Moscow, on December 28 and 29 using 91 long range drones. He said all were intercepted by Russian air defences, with no injuries or damage reported.

"Such reckless actions will not go unanswered," Lavrov said, describing the incident as "state terrorism" and adding that targets had already been selected for retaliatory strikes by Russia’s armed forces.

Putin signals defiance as tensions rise

On Monday, Putin struck a defiant tone, instructing his army to continue its campaign to take full control of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. The Kremlin also reiterated demands that Kyiv withdraw its forces from the remaining parts of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.

According to an aide, Putin told Trump during their call that Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022, was reassessing its stance following the reported drone attack.

Ukraine dismisses claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Russia’s claim as "a complete fabrication", accusing the Kremlin of refusing to take the necessary steps to end the war.

After the call with Putin, Trump told reporters outside his home in Palm Beach, Florida, that he had no additional information about the alleged attack.

