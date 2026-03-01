IND vs WI: India, West Indies aim to maintain respective unbeaten streaks at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

Kolkata:

India and the West Indies will lock horns against each other in the final Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup. The winner of the encounter will qualify for the semifinal while the other team will get knocked out of the tournament. The match is set to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the venue where both India and the West Indies boast of a brilliant record in different aspects.

As far as India are concerned, they might have lost three out of four matches against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup, but when it comes to the Eden Gardens, they haven't lost to the Caribbean side since 1983 in any format. The two teams faced each other at the venue in 12 international matches since then - 4 Tests, 4 ODIs and 4 T20Is. India have won nine of those matches while two Test matches ended in a draw. West Indies' last win at the venue came in December 1983 in a Test while they are yet to win a white-ball game against India in Kolkata.

This is a stunning record for India against the West Indies at the iconic venue and they will be keen on continuing their unbeaten run on Sunday as well.

IND vs WI at Eden Gardens since December 1983

Format Matches Played India Won West Indies won Draw No Result Tests 4 2 0 2 - ODIs 4 3 0 - 1 (cancelled) T20Is 4 4 0 - -

What about West Indies' winning streak?

As for the West Indies, the Eden Gardens has been lucky for them when it comes to the T20 World Cup. They have not lost a single game in the mega event at the venue after playing three matches so far. West Indies famously defeated England in the final of the 2016 edition of the T20 World Cup in Kolkata and got the better of Scotland and Italy comfortably in the onoing tournament to make it a hattrick of wins.

West Indies' performance in Kolkata in T20 World Cup

Defeated England by 4 wickets in 2016 T20 World Cup Final

Defeated Scotland by 35 runs in 2026 T20 World Cup

Defeated Italy by 42 runs in 2026 T20 World Cup

