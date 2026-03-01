Advertisement
UK bases in Cyprus attacked by Iran as tensions escalate in Middle East

Larnaca (Cyprus):

Multiple bases of the United Kingdom (UK) were attacked by Iran using missiles in Cyprus on Sunday, said British Defence Secretary John Healey, as tensions escalate in the Middle East following joint strikes by the United States (US) and Israel that killed Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top leadership on Saturday.

