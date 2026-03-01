Advertisement
Major airlines suspend Middle East routes amid widespread airspace restrictions due to Iran-Israel conflict

Major airlines, including Air France, Emirates, and Etihad, have suspended flights in the Middle East due to Iran-Israel conflict and airspace closures.

Airlines suspend scheduled flights in the Middle East region as airspace closures disrupt travel. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Major airlines experienced significant disruption on Sunday, March 1, 2026, as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran escalated, leading to the closure of several airspaces. Several major airlines, including Air France, Etihad Airways, Emirates, and others, have suspended their scheduled flights to ensure passenger safety.

On Sunday, Air France announced that flights scheduled to Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh were cancelled following US-Israel strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks. Read on to know about the major airlines that have suspended their flights in the Middle East region.

Air France cancels flights to Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh

According to Al Jazeera, Air France cancelled its flights scheduled for Sunday to Beirut, Dubai and Riyadh as a result of Israeli-US strikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliation. 

Emirates suspends flights amid Middle East airspace restrictions

Emirates has temporarily suspended all flights to and from Dubai until 15:00 UAE time on Monday, 2 March, due to multiple regional airspace closures. The airline informed this via X post that read, "Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Monday, 2 March."

Etihad Airways suspends all flights to and from Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways announced that all the flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been suspended until 02:00 UAE time on Monday, March 2, 2026. This move comes due to the closure of the regional airspace, which continues to impact Etihad's operations. The X post read, "Regional Airspace Disruption – Operational Update Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad’s operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 02:00 UAE time on Monday 2 March."

This is a developing story.

