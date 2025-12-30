BJP Bengal push: Amit Shah vows to flush out infiltrators, slams Mamata; predicts two-third majority Shah rebuked Mamata Banerjee-led state government, accusing the Bengal CM of stopping Centre’s welfare schemes for people in the state. He also alleged that corruption and fear was at their zenith under Banerjee’s rule in Bengal.

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP will identify infiltrators and throw them out of Bengal if the saffron party manages to form the governement in the state. Addressing a press conference during his three-day visit to the poll bound state, Home Minister Shah said a national grid will be formed to stop infiltrators from entering the country.

"BJP wants to assure and promise to the citizens of West Bengal that as soon as the BJP government is formed in the state, we will revive Bengal's heritage and the river of development will flow in the state...We will also prioritise the welfare of the poor. We will construct a national grid which will stop infiltration," he said.

Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee

Shah rebuked Mamata Banerjee-led state government, accusing the Bengal CM of stopping Centre’s welfare schemes for people in the state. He also alleged that corruption and fear was at their zenith under Banerjee’s rule in Bengal.

"Due to corruption under the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, development in West Bengal has stopped. All beneficial schemes started by Modi ji have become victims of the toll syndicate here. Fear and corruption have become West Bengal's identity for the last 14 years. After April 15 2026, when the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will start the revival of Bengal's heritage and culture. This 'Banga Bhoomi' holds great importance for us because the BJP was formed by Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who was a big leader from here," he said.

BJP to form government with two-third majority, says Shah

Union Home Minister said the BJP will form the government in Bengal with two-third majority. He also shared the growth story of the saffron party in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

"In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 17% votes and two seats. Our party got 10% votes and 3 Assembly seats in 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 41% votes and 18 seats. The party got 21% votes and 77 seats in 2021 Assembly elections. The party which got 3 seats in 2016, got 77 seats in a span of five years. Meanwhile, Congress reached zero. The Communist alliance could not get even one seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 39% votes and 12 seats. In 2026, BJP will form a government with majority in West Bengal," he said.

Mamata hindering border fencing with Bangladesh, alleged Shah

The senior BJP leader slammed the West Bengal government for not allowing border fencing along Bangladesh. He alleged that infiltration was happening under Mamata Banerjee’s nose in West Bengal to bring demographic change and amass votes.

"It is the West Bengal government which is not allotting land to establish border fencing along Bangladesh...Can the CM answer why infiltration has stopped at the borders of Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kashmir and Gujarat? It is because, in West Bengal, infiltration occurs under your watch to bring about demographic change and strengthen your votes...The next election will be fought on the issues of stopping infiltration and removing infiltrators from here...Infiltration happening from the Bengal border is an issue of national security," he said.

West Bengal is set to witness assembly election in 2026, most likely in the first half of the year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule.