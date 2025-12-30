Who is Aviva Baig? All about the fiancee of Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. Here's all you need to know about the producer-photographer.

New Delhi:

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has taken the next big step in his personal life. Sources have confirmed to India TV that the 25-year-old is now engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Aviva Baig.

Raihan proposed to Aviva after dating her for nearly seven years, and she happily accepted. Both families were present at the engagement and have given their consent. Aviva and her family are based in Delhi.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig has an impressive academic and creative background. She completed her schooling at Delhi’s Modern School before pursuing a degree in Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University.

She is a photographer and producer by profession. Her description on her website reads: "Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer whose art captures the versatility of life. Her works reflect the confluence between the simplicity and the complexity of everyday living. She has a keen eye that lends her images the perspective of a quiet observer. Over the past five years, she has exhibited at ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), ‘You Cannot Miss This’ as a part of India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club ‘The Illusory World’ (2019) and India Design ID, K2 India (2018). Aviva is also the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company which works with agencies, brands and clients from all over India."

Apart from her artistic pursuits, Aviva is also a former national-level football player. She has nearly 11,000 followers on Instagram.

About Raihan Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan Vadra studied at The Doon School in Dehradun - an institution that also counts Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi among its alumni. He later pursued higher education in politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London.

Like his fiancée, Raihan has a strong creative streak. A visual artist and photographer since the age of ten, his work spans wildlife, street, and commercial photography. His portfolio is featured on the website of APRE Art House, a contemporary art gallery based in Mumbai’s Colaba.

With shared interests in art and creativity, Raihan and Aviva’s engagement has drawn attention not just because of their family backgrounds but also due to their individual achievements.

The couple is yet to share official photos from their engagement.

Also read: Raihan Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi's son, gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig: Report