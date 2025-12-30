'Couldn't have asked for better omen': TMC’s dig after Amit Shah predicts two-third majority for BJP The home minister also rebuked Mamata Banerjee over a plethora of issues, including corruption and blocking Centre's relief for people in Bengal. He also alleged that infiltration was happening in Bengal under Banerjee's nose as she wants to bring a demographic change to amass votes.

Kolkata:

The Trinamool Congress has responded to Home Minister Amit Shah’s prediction for the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal. Notably, Shah rebuked TMC during a press conference in Kolkata and claimed that the saffron party would form the government in West Bengal with a two-third majority.

Responding to his claim, Mamata’s party thanked the home minister, saying that they “couldn’t have asked for a better omen” than the latter’s prediction. TMC shared Amit Shah’s past predictions for the BJP, asserting that it was excellent news for them “if history was an indicator”.

“There’s one thing we love about @AmitShah. His predictions. In the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections, he declared “Pakka 200 paar.” BJP landed at 77 seats instead. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he confidently forecast 30 seats. BJP collapsed to 12 seats. And now, for 2026, he has announced a two-thirds majority win for BJP,” a post by official X handle of the TMC read.

“If history is any indication, this is excellent news for us. So truly, thank you. We couldn’t have asked for a better omen,” it added.

Amit Shah shares BJP’s growth story in Bengal

The Union Home Minister stated that the BJP is set to secure a two-thirds majority in Bengal and highlighted the party's growth in the state since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

"In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 17% votes and two seats. Our party got 10% votes and 3 Assembly seats in 2016 Assembly elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP got 41% votes and 18 seats. The party got 21% votes and 77 seats in 2021 Assembly elections. The party which got 3 seats in 2016, got 77 seats in a span of five years. Meanwhile, Congress reached zero. The Communist alliance could not get even one seat. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 39% votes and 12 seats. In 2026, BJP will form a government with majority in West Bengal," he said.

The home minister also rebuked Mamata Banerjee over a plethora of issues, including corruption and blocking Centre's relief for people in Bengal. He also alleged that infiltration was happening in Bengal under Banerjee's nose as she wants to bring a demographic change to amass votes.

