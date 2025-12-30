Amid row over Kogilu demolition drive, DK Shivakumar's 'don't want Keralites' remark draw fire from BJP A political row broke out after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made remarks about Keralites while responding to questions on the Kogilu demolition drive in Bengaluru. The comment came after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the demolitions as anti minority.

Bengaluru:

A political controversy has erupted after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made remarks referring to people from Kerala while responding to questions on the Kogilu demolition drive in Bengaluru. The row began when a reporter questioned Shivakumar about criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the demolition exercise. Vijayan had termed the action “anti minority aggressive politics” and compared it to a “bulldozer raj”, alleging that Muslim residents were being targeted.

Responding to a question on Kerala’s involvement in the issue, Shivakumar said, “We don’t want any Keralites. Our Chief Minister is there, let him do his job.” The remark quickly drew sharp reactions, with the BJP describing it as an “anti Kerala” statement.

BJP targets Congress leadership

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned whether the Congress leadership in Kerala endorsed Shivakumar’s comment. In a post on X, he said the statement, made while attacking Pinarayi Vijayan, amounted to an insult to Kerala and its people. He also asked whether senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is an MP from Kerala, agreed with the remark.

Poonawalla also accused the Congress of lacking faith in Indian institutions and questioned its nationalist credentials. He alleged that the party trusted foreign influences more than India and frequently undermined constitutional bodies and national symbols.

Escalation between Left and Congress

Poonawalla said the rivalry between the Left and the Congress had reached a point where Shivakumar was making openly anti Kerala and anti Malayali statements. He questioned whether the Kerala Congress supported such views and whether leaders from outside the state who contest elections in Kerala shared the same position. He also accused the Congress of hypocrisy over the use of bulldozers, alleging that the party criticised such actions in Uttar Pradesh while carrying out similar drives in Karnataka.

Former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar also criticised Shivakumar, accusing the Congress of practising divisive politics. He said the party spoke about unity and the Constitution while engaging in politics based on geography, caste, religion and language. He further remarked that by the same logic, people could question the role of “Italians and half Italians” in Kerala and India.

Shivakumar defends Kogilu demolition drive

Shivakumar later defended the Kogilu demolition drive, stating that it targeted recent encroachments on government gomala land earmarked for solid waste management. He said the area was unsafe for habitation and that notices had been issued before the demolitions were carried out.

