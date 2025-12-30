Bengaluru Metro to extend services on New Year's eve; check updated timings In view of an anticipated large footfall in the MG Road area, the MG Road Station will remain closed from 10 PM on December 31 for entry and exit. The BMRCL has extended the metro services across its three operational lines on New Year's Eve.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced on Monday the extension of metro services on New Year's Eve across its three operational lines. The BMCRL has also announced the closure of the MG Road metro station from 10 PM onwards on December 31 in view of large gatherings.

"Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is pleased to announce the extension of metro train services on the Purple Line, Green Line, and Yellow Line on the occasion of New Year's Eve, 2026, to facilitate safe and convenient travel for the public," BMRCL said in a social media post.

According to the extended timings, the departure timings of the last metro trains from terminal stations on January 1 (after midnight on December 31) are:

The last train on the Purple Line Metro from Whitefield to Challaghatta will leave at 1:45 AM, while the opposite journey train from Challaghatta to Whitefield will depart at 2:00 AM.

On the Green Line, the last metro from Madavara to Silk Institute will leave at 2:00 AM, while the last train from Silk Institute to Madavara will depart at 2:00 AM. The last train from R.V. Road to Bommasandra on the Yellow line will leave at 3:10 AM, while the final metro from Bommasandra to R.V. Road will depart at 1:30 AM.

8-minute intervals on Purple Line & Green Line

Meanwhile, the trains will operate at 8-minute intervals on Purple Line & Green Line and 15-minute intervals on Yellow Line from 11:30 PM on 31st December 2025 till the end of the extended service period post midnight.

Meanwhile, the final metro from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station Majestic, towards all four directions, Whitefield and Challaghatta on the Purple Line and Madavara and Silk Institute on the Green Line will depart at 2:45 AM.

MG Road Station to remain closed from 10 PM

Meanwhile, in view of an anticipated large footfall in the MG Road area, the MG Road Station will remain closed from 10 PM on December 31 for entry and exit. But the trains will halt at the adjacent stations - Trinity and Cubbon Park - for the boarding and deboarding of passengers.

Meanwhile, the token sales at Trinity and Cubbon Park Metro stations will be discontinued after 11:00 PM. The BMRCL has also advised passengers travelling after 11:00 PM from these stations to purchase return journey tickets in advance via QR tickets or use smart cards with sufficient balance.