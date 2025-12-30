Angel Chakma murder: Dehradun Police rule out racial violence, say he was attacked by Manipuri youth Dehradun Police said Angel Chakma and his brother were attacked by a Manipuri resident named Suraj Khawas and his friends following an argument between the two sides and that no angle of racial violence has emerged till now.

Dehradun:

After a clash between two groups of youths in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, Angel Chakma, a resident of Tripura who was injured in the incident, died during treatment on Friday, 26 December 2025. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Out of 6 accused, police have arrested 5. Among them, 2 juveniles involved in the violation of law were later placed in protective custody. While investigating the matter, Dehradun Police said that prima facie there is no evidence of racial violence.

One accused from Nepal still absconding

Dehradun Police said that during the investigation, the name of another accused, a resident of Nepal, has also surfaced. He has been absconding since the incident. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for information leading to his arrest, and the court has issued a non bailable warrant against him. Police teams are making continuous efforts to apprehend him.

No report of racial abuse or violence: Police

Police said they have come across social media posts linking the incident to racial discrimination. However, so far, the investigation has found no evidence of racial discrimination or violence. From the day of the incident, 9 December 2025, until 26 December, no one reported any instance of racial abuse or violence to either the police or the media.

What caused the fight?

Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said there is also no such allegation mentioned in the FIR.

"According to the facts that have emerged, on 9 December 2025, friends were joking during the birthday party of Suraj Khawas, a resident of Manipur, living in Dehradun. Some comments were perceived as offensive by the victim’s group, which led to an argument," he said.

This was followed by a physical scuffle in which Angel Chakma and his brother Michael Chakma were injured. Angel later died due to his injuries while undergoing treatment, he added.

The investigation has revealed that one accused, Suraj Khawas, is from Manipur. Another accused, Yaksharaj, is from Nepal. One juvenile belongs to the Buksa Scheduled Tribe, while the remaining 2 accused are from Uttarakhand. Detailed statements of local residents have been recorded, and digital evidence, including CCTV footage, has been collected.

So far, no case of racial remarks or abuse against the deceased by any accused has come to light. The investigation is ongoing, and any new evidence found will be formally placed on record.

Dehradun Police have also assured that the investigation is being conducted fairly, without discrimination, and in a transparent manner. All legal action will be taken strictly in accordance with the law, and no accused will be spared.